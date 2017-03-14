Obituary Notice: Allison “Jack” Kelichner Jr.

Allison “Jack” Kelichner Jr., 81, of Sykesville died Monday, March 13, 2017 at Penn Highlands DuBois.

Born July 11, 1935 in DuBois, he was the son of the late Allison J. Kelichner Sr. and Barbara E. (Shaffer) Kelichner.

On Aug. 27, 1955, he married Shirley J. (Jacobs) Kelichner. She survives. They were married for 62 years.

He retired from MIF Inc. in Brockway after 14 years of service. Prior to that, he worked for Shaw Mack Trucking for more than 25 years.

He was a member of Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church in Sykesville, where he was a member of the Holy Name Society and a past trustee.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing as well as reading and watching westerns.

He is survived by two daughters, Pamela Young and her husband, Chuck of Sykesville and Paula Stine and her husband, Patrick of DuBois; two grandchildren, Rebecca Bush and Scott Young; and five great-grandchildren, Kaden and Ryleigh Bush, Maddox and Ciana Young and Makayla Dyer.

He was the last surviving member of his immediate family. He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Kelichner.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday at the Goble-Baronick Funeral Home Inc. A Parastas service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

A Divine Liturgy will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church with Fr. Vasyl Banyk as celebrant.

Burial will follow in Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be placed with the Gateway Humane Society, 1211 Airport Rd., Falls Creek, PA 15840, and or Christ the King Manor Home Services, 1100 W. Long Ave., DuBois, PA 15801.

