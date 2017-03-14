Live blog: Fierce snowstorm pummels the Northeast

A mammoth late-winter storm is pummeling the Northeast with snow and threatening to hurl blizzard conditions at 31 million people.

Thousands of flights have been canceled. Thousands of schools closed for the day. And governors issued states of emergency and travel bans.

The heaviest snow is expected to hit by 9 a.m. ET and could turn into sleet later, according to the CNN Weather Center.

New York City could get as much as 20 inches of snow, but with warmer air filtering into the area, weather models predict that snowfall will be closer 10 to 14 inches.

About 7,600 flights that were scheduled for Tuesday have been canceled, FlightAware reports.

Parts of Massachusetts could get 24 inches or more of snow, along with powerful winds, Gov. Charlie Baker said.