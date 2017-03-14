Langerholc Defends the Work of Individuals with Disabilities in Sheltered Workshops

HARRISBURG – Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr. (R-35) underscored the importance of sheltered workshops for individuals with disabilities at an enthusiastic rally at the Capitol’s East Wing Rotunda on Monday.

Several hundred representatives of the Cambria County Association for the Blind and Handicapped, based in both Johnstown and Ebensburg, and other sheltered workshops across the state, packed the morning rally to demonstrate the importance of allowing individuals with disabilities who want to work the chance to earn a paycheck and gain a sense of pride.

The Governor has called for rule changes to sheltered workshop programs, which have the potential to negatively impact 32,000 waiver participants.

During a March 8 budget hearing for the Departments of Human Services, Health, Aging, and Drugs and Alcohol, Langerholc questioned Secretary Ted Dallas and Deputy Secretary Nancy Thaler about the lack of notification to clients of the programs and their families. He also challenged Thaler on her claim that these workers with mental and physical challenges are not doing “real work” in “real jobs.”

Langerholc expressed shock and frustration that these officials had never visited the facilities in Johnstown and Ebensburg, and they had “no idea” what the workers did or produced. He also expressed anger and disbelief that families were not formally notified of the changes proposed to the program outside of publication in the Pennsylvania Bulletin and online sources.

Langerholc said he and his family have toured the facility in Johnstown and were moved by what they saw and the workers they met.

“Every one of those individuals in that facility has a sense of pride and a sense of joy,” Langerholc said.

“Not only are they earning their own paycheck and doing an honest day’s work; they know that they are having an impact on their community and on their world. The products they produce are being shipped all over the world. The governor should not take that away from them. It is not acceptable.”

“Never have I been to a place of employment where every single employee displayed so much happiness at being there,” Langerholc said.

Other speakers at the rally included Reps. Donna Oberlander, Frank Farry, Eric Nelson, Gene DiGirolamo, and Ed Neilson.