Kelly S. McCracken Announces Re-Election for Lawrence Township Tax Collector

Kelly S. McCracken has announced her candidacy for re-election to the office of Lawrence Township Tax Collector.

McCracken has received her certification as a Qualified Tax Collector by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, is bonded for the collection of real estate taxes and is a member of the Pennsylvania State Tax Collectors Association.

During her time as tax collector, McCracken has invested in upgrading the office to provide additional services to the citizens and property owners of Lawrence Township, including computerizing the tax collection system, providing individuals, businesses and mortgage companies with electronic receipts, requests and tax certifications.

As a further convenience for the taxpayer, McCracken added the option to pay by credit card. The Lawrence Township Tax Collection Office adds additional hours of service at the end of discount and face periods and prior to the date taxes are returned to the Tax Claim office.

McCracken also assists senior citizens with the information necessary to complete their annual tax rebate applications. McCracken works closely with Clearfield County Government, Lawrence Township and the Clearfield Area School District to make sure all reports are properly filed and monies are distributed correctly.

Prior to her service as Lawrence Township Tax Collector, McCracken was employed for 20 years by Fullington Auto Bus Co., where she served as accounting manager and served for six years as an elected auditor for Lawrence Township.

She has been a resident of Lawrence Township for over 25 years, is a graduate of Clearfield Area High School and currently resides on Meadow Road with her husband, Mark and daughter, Amanda.

In seeking re-election McCracken stated “I look forward to continuing to serve the citizens and businesses of Lawrence Township in a professional manner.

“I will maintain all the necessary certifications required by the Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development and would appreciate the support of voters in the May 16 Primary Election, both as a filed candidate on the Democratic ballot and Republican voters writing-in Kelly S. McCracken under Tax Collector on all Lawrence Township ballots.”