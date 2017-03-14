GANT Police Blotter

State police at DuBois
- State police reported a drug incident that occurred Monday on Interstate 80 westbound at mile-marker 99.9 in Sandy Township. According to state police, a Mercer man was stopped for a traffic violation. During the stop, state police allegedly detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed the man was in possession of drugs and paraphernalia. Charges are to be filed against the man for the incident.
- State police received a report about an incident of criminal mischief that occurred Feb. 22 in the parking lot of the Sykesville Eagles in Winslow Township. During the incident, a DuBois man allegedly punctured a tire on the victim’s vehicle. Charges were filed through the district court.
Lawrence Township
- Police received a report about syringes being found in a parking lot area along West Front Street.
- Police received a report about a lost or stolen wallet. It was recovered and returned to the owner.
- Police received a report about possible stalking and harassment. It remains under investigation at this time.
- Police received a request about a known person from Clearfield who was picked up by Weymouth police and housed on charges of possession of cocaine.
- Police received a report about a single-vehicle accident on Coal Hill Road.
- Police received a report about an alleged incident of theft by unlawful taking from a local motel on Route 879.
- Police received a report about a traffic violation and alleged child endangering on Old Town Road.
- Police received a report about a possible phone scam and fraud.
- Police received a report about a traffic hazard at the intersection of River Road and Wolf Run.
- Police received a report about an incident of trespassing and an unwanted person at the hospital.
- Police received a report about civil issues involving personal property.
- Police received a report about a psychological emergency involving a juvenile male on Race Street.
- Police received a report about a person who was driving under DUI suspension.
- Police received a report about the turning light being out at the Hyde intersection.
- Police received a report about suspicious persons at Timberland Credit Union.
- Police received a report about a suspicious person who was loitering and prowling on Mount Joy.
- Police received a report about suspicious activity at the Salvation Army building.
- Police received a report about a verbal domestic dispute along Park Avenue Extension. It was handled by police at the scene.
- Police received a report about a child custody dispute.
DuBois City
- Sandy Township police were assisted with an incident in Treasure Lake.
- Police received a report about a two-vehicle crash on McCracken Run Road. According to police, the drivers exchanged information, and there weren’t any injuries reported as a result. Both vehicles sustained minor damage.