Downtown Clearfield Sportsmen’s Day is March 25

CLEARFIELD – The first-ever Downtown Clearfield Sportsmen’s Day will be held from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. March 25.

The event will be held at the Clearfield YMCA gymnasium, located at 21 N. Second St., Clearfield. Parking and show admission are free for the family-friendly event.

The event is being sponsored by the Clearfield Revitalization Corp. (CRC), Clearfield YMCA, Bob’s Army & Navy, CNB Bank, Grice Gun Shop, Jim’s Sports Center and downtown Clearfield merchants.

It will kick-off at 9 a.m. when exhibitors open. Exhibitors will feature shooting, hunting and fishing clubs/vendors, kid’s activities, live presentations and food.

Bob’s Army & Navy, Grice Gun Shop, Jim’s Sports Center and other downtown merchants will offer special sales and deals.

The schedule for free, live presentations is below:

10 a.m. – 11 a.m. – Bill Anderson, president of the Little Juniata River Association, fly-fishing instructor/guide, innovative fly-tyer, national finalist for Field & Stream “Hero of Conservation” award 2014 and Outdoor News’ Person of the Year for 2015;

11 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Quaker Boy Hunters, First Choice turkey call demonstration presented by Dick Anderson;

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Centre Wildlife Care (CWC), a programwith live animals sponsored by CNB Bank;

1 p.m. – 2 p.m. – DiamondBack Rod Company, a fly-rod casting demonstration;

2 p.m. – 3 p.m. – George Kutskel, a member ofPennsylvania Council of Trout Unlimited and the local Allegheny Mountain Chapter, a hands-on demonstration for beginners with fly-casting instruction in the pool; and

3:30 p.m., Smokey Bear, state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) booth.

The CRC will also hold a 50/50 raffle at the event. Each ticket will cost $5 and earn the holder a chance to win a cash prize. Ticket holders do not need to be present to win.

The CRC will have tickets available for its “Spring is Brewing” event to be held from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. May 5 in downtown Clearfield. The CRC will also be spontaneously handing out random door prizes during the event.

For more information, call the CRC office at 814-765-6000 or visit www.DiscoverClearfield.com or Facebook: Clearfield Revitalization Corp.