Clearfield Police Looking for Man Accused in Assault

CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Borough police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a wanted male.

Police have identified the male as 33-year-old John Lewis Irwin. He is described as being a Caucasian male who stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall and who weighs 125 pounds. He has black hair and hazel eyes.

Police investigated a domestic dispute that occurred at 313 Reed St., in Clearfield Borough.

Irwin allegedly struck and choked a 22-year-old woman, causing injuries. She was treated for her injuries at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital.

Charges of strangulation, a felony of the second-degree; simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second-degree; and reckless endangering another person, a misdemeanor of the second-degree, have been filed against Irwin.