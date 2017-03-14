Campus Corner: Redden, Krise Register Victories

SOFTBALL

CLERMONT, Fla. — Freshman right-hander Raeleigh Redden (Clearfield) made an auspicious debut in the circle for Juniata in the fourth game of the Eagles’ season-opening spring break trip, working all five innings in a 9-1 victory over Mount Ida (Mass.) at the Sleepy Hollow Sports Complex Mar. 6.

Redden scattered seven hits in five innings with one strikeout and two walks.

She made a relief appearance in Friday’s 11-4 loss to Oneonta (N.Y.) State, walking two and allowing three hits and two earned runs in 1-1/3 innings.

The Eagles headed north with a 4-6 record.

BASEBALL

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Junior pitcher Kurtis Krise (Clearfield) earned his first win since 2014 for Penn State Altoona by working into the fifth inning of the Lions’ 5-2 victory over Ursinus at Lake Myrtle Park last Tuesday.

The right-hander, who missed most of the last two seasons because of injuries, gave up five hits and two runs, both earned, while striking out four and hitting one batter in his second start. George Stiuso came on to record a save with three hitless innings.

“Kurtis has thrown well for us all season and gave us four strong innings,” coach RJ Barnard said.

Krise made his fourth appearance Saturday when the Lions (7-7) wrapped up their eight-day RussMatt Central Florida Invitational stay at 6-4 with a 12-5 loss to Clark (Mass.) University.

Krise pitched two innings in relief, striking out two while surrendering three hits and three runs, one earned.

He has logged 12-2/3 innings with a 2.13 earned run average, seven strikeouts and five walks.

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Sophomore outfielder/pitcher Thomas Summers (Clearfield) was hitless in two official at-bats for Indian River (Fla.) State College Monday, Mar. 7, but he received a cameo appearance on ESPN’s Sports Center’s Top 10 Plays when he was shown lashing a line drive to right center that Eastern Florida State College outfielder Sam Duran dove and backhanded for a dazzling catch that was rated the No. 3 play of the day.

The Pioneers were tagged with a 12-2 road loss and finished the week 1-3 to drop to 7-17 with a 1-7 in the Florida State College Division I Southern Conference.

Summers has started 17 games, mostly as designated hitter, with 10 hits, including three doubles, for a .164 batting average. He has driven in one run.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Freshman pitcher Brandon Orsich (Clearfield) got his first start for Penn State DuBois but wasn’t rewarded with a win for his complete-game effort against Danville (Ill.) Community College at the Ripken Experience Monday, March 6.

The Lions staked the right-hander to a 2-1 lead in the second inning, but Danville CC scored two runs in the sixth to pull out a 3-2 victory.