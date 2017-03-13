Trump planning to host Chinese president at Mar-a-Lago

President Donald Trump is planning to host Chinese President Xi Jinping for a summit next month at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, a senior administration official told CNN Monday.

The official cautioned that the plan is only tentative at the moment.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is expected to finalize plans for the summit with Chinese officials as he arrives in Beijing this week, the official added.

The summit would be the first in-person meeting between Trump and Xi and comes amid heightened tensions in the region, particularly with the North Korean threat looming.

The meeting was first reported by Axios.

This story has been updated.