Obituary Notice: Shirley M. Ruffner

Shirley M. Ruffner, 78, of Clearfield went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, March 12, 2017 at Penn Highlands Clearfield.

Mrs. Ruffner was born Jan. 25, 1939 in Buffalo, NY, the daughter of Russell and Beatrice (McFarland) McCreadie.

She was a homemaker and a loving mother to all. Mrs. Ruffner was a member of the West Side Church of Christ of Clearfield.

She loved and was loved by all. She loved to bake and decorate cakes and make candy for various occasions and celebrated with all.

She is survived by six children, Larry R. Ruffner of O’Shanter, Ellen J. Ruffner of Cape Coral, Fla., Daniel L. Ruffner and his wife, Linda of Curwensville, Susan M. Swatsworth and her husband, Toby and Mark Ruffner and his fiancée, Dottie, all of Clearfield, and Wesley M. Ruffner and his wife, Missi of Hawk Run; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Ellen Marino and her husband, John of Julian and Carol Hess-Gill of Clearfield; two brothers, Bart and Raymond Condon; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Ruffner was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Mervin L. Ruffner, who died Aug. 24, 1999 and to whom she was married July 25, 1956 in Rosentown; an infant daughter; three brothers, Thomas and Russell McCreadie and Kenny Condon; and a sister, Margie Lowe.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield with Minister Isaiah Krause officiating. Burial will be at Bigler Cemetery.

Friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

To send online tributes, go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.