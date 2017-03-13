Obituary Notice: Richard “Dick” L. Drew

Richard “Dick” L. Drew, 86, is the beloved husband of Grace of nearly 30 years; loving father of Rick, Mark, Brandie Brenneman, Samuel and step-son James Millis Jr.; devoted grandfather of Jessie (Camron) Edwards, Jason (Becky), Jenna Brenneman, JT Brenneman, Jacob Brenneman, Justin Brenneman and Jocelyn and great-grandfather of Emilee Edwards, Madelyn and Ella Drew; dearest brother of Beverly Conner and Barb (Sam) Caruthers; brother-in-law of Dan (Darlene) Arent, Calvin (Donna) Arent, Shirley Head, Laura (Dennis) Klug and Dawn (Mike) Arent; and dear uncle and great-uncle of many.

He is survived by pervious wife, Anne (Krajnik) Archibald. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harriet (Irwin) and Samuel; brothers, Sammy and Bill; and daughter-in-law, Kathe (Pongrass) Drew.

He was born Aug. 18, 1930 in Clearfield and died peacefully Saturday, March 11, 2017 at his home.

In his mid-teens, he was a Golden Gloves boxer in the Cleveland, Ohio area. He enlisted in the Air Force at the age of 17 and spent his service as a weather observer and airplane pilot in England, achieving the title of sergeant.

He was a Korean War veteran. He was an avid bowler who spent most of his life owning and managing bowling alleys.

One of his best attributes was his ability to positively help and instruct the game of bowling, proudly and generously giving his time to teach those less fortunate even those with disabilities reaching from physical and blindness.

He was an active member of the PBA, bowling professionally for 19 years. He was a life member of the NRA and enjoyed hunting with family and listening and playing music.

He was a resident of Eastlake, Ohio for 28 years and then resided at his family cabin in Curwensville. He will be remembered mostly as a spiritual, self-sufficient, strong, loving man who loved life and all of God’s creations. He will be dearly missed.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Contributions may be made in memory of Dick Drew to Penn Highlands Clearfield Hospice, 809 Turnpike Ave., Clearfield, PA 16830.

PA Simple Cremation is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences and guestbook at www.pasimplecremation.com.