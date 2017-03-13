Obituary Notice: Mary Jean Shirokey

Mary Jean Shirokey, 81, of Morrisdale went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 12, 2017 at the home of her daughter in Lanse.

Born Nov. 9, 1935 in Centre Hill (Morrisdale), she was the daughter of the late Bertis Clark and Mary Montgomery Hynd Turner.

On Aug. 25, 1956 in Centre Hill United Methodist Church, she married Nicholas Shirokey, who preceded her in death May 30, 2015.

Surviving are her four children, David Lynn Shirokey and his wife, Barbara and their children, Kori Sue Plotner and Eric David Shirokey and six great-grandchildren; Kate Baumgardner and her husband, Tim and their children, Rebecca Ann Caylor and Kyle Baumgardner and a great-grandchild; Nicholas (Nick) Shirokey and his wife, Val and their children, Penny Jones, Lindsey Albright, Kayla Blose and Cody Lee and six great-grandchildren; and William (Bill) Shirokey.

She also is survived by her sister, Margaret (Mitzi) Kirk and a brother, William (Bill) Turner and his wife, Helen.

Mrs. Shirokey was a graduate of Morris Township High School. She was a member of the Palestine United Methodist Church, RR Morrisdale. She was the owner of Country Pleasures. She enjoyed her family, reading and her crafts.

There will be no public visitation. A public memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Messiah Baptist Church, Lanse, with the Rev. Dr. Earl R. Shawley officiating.

The family suggests memorial contributions can be made to, The Comfort Quilters, c/o Judy Bosak, 388 Palestine Rd., Morrisdale, PA 16858.