Obituary Notice: Margaret May Pennington

Margaret May Pennington, 74, of Madera died Monday, March 13, 2017 at Epworth Manor, Tyrone.

Born Sept. 6, 1942 in Clearfield, she was the daughter of the late John and Alice Marie (Bookhammer) Berg.

She was a homemaker.

On Dec. 8, 1962 in LaJose, she married Thomas Pennington, who preceded her in death.

She is survived by two daughters, Jeannette Spaid and her companion, Kevin of Mahaffey and Dana (Robert) Spencer of Houtzdale, two sons, Thomas Pennington of Madera and Jonathan Pennington of Chester Hill, 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Also surviving are siblings, Marietta Flood of Houtzdale, Richard (Barbara) Berg of Vineland, NJ, Darlene (William) Spencer, of Mahaffey, Randy Berg of Houtzdale and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; twin sister, Elizabeth “Betty” Colton; sisters, Barbara Berg and Donna Estock; and two brothers, Lawrence and John Berg.

Funeral service will be private and at the convenience of the family.

The Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

