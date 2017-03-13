Northeast snow storm: Here’s what you need to know

A major snow storm is scheduled to slam the biggest metropolitan areas of the mid-Atlantic and northeast United States starting late Monday night. Here’s a quick overview of key information about the storm.

— Blizzard warnings and watches have been issued for a region stretching from North Virginia up to New York and into Maine.

— New York City is expected to receive up to 20 inches of snow, and parts of Massachusetts could see up to two feet of snow. 5-10 inches are expected for Washington DC.

— Snowfall of this magnitude is not uncommon in March, but this storm has the chance to be historic. The greatest recorded snowfall New York City has seen in March was 16.5 inches, on March 12, 1888.

— Schools are closed in Philadelphia, New York City, Boston. Washington, DC public school districts said they would make a decision by 5 a.m. Tuesday.

— New York state will be under a state of emergency at midnight, and 2,000 members of the National Guard have been called up. Virginia called a state of emergency as well.

— New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie declared a state of emergency, authorizing a response to the storm with all county and municipal emergency operations and agencies.

— Connecticut Gov. Dannel Malloy signed an order activating a statewide travel ban that will begin at 5:00 a.m. Tuesday and remain in effect until further notice.

— “Everyone along the east coast be safe and listen to local officials as a major winter storm approaches,” President Donald Trump tweeted.

— “This is going to be a lot of snow and it’s going to be a mess,” Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said.

— Amtrak is running on a modified schedule, with many trains canceled or running at different times. The Acela Express from New York City to Boston is canceled, and there will be limited Acela service from New York City to Washington, DC.

— About 6,500 flights that were scheduled for Tuesday have been canceled, according to FlightAware.