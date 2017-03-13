MTV Movie Awards won’t just honor movies anymore

The MTV Movie Awards are about to get bigger by honoring the small screen.

MTV has announced it is expanding its iconic award show for the first time in its 25-year history with the introduction of the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

“We’re living in a golden age of content, and great storytelling and characters resonate regardless of whether you’re watching it in a theater or on TV,” Chris McCarthy, president of MTV, said in a statement. “The new ‘MTV Movie and TV Awards’ will celebrate even more of the brightest, bravest, funniest and most shared films and TV shows resonating across youth culture.”

The revamped ceremony will air from Sunday, May 7.

MTV tells CNN the expanded show intends to keep the iconic popcorn trophy.

The award show’s host, nominees, performers and presenters will be unveiled at a later date, MTV said.

MTV will also for the first time host a Movie and Television Festival at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles the day of the awards, the network said.

The MTV Movie Awards have been a staple event for the network since 1992. While the show is known less for its honors — categories include Best Kiss and Best Fight — its history for delivering off-the-wall moments is rivaled only by the MTV VMAs.