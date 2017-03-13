Morris Announces Candidacy for Magisterial District Judge

Mike Morris has announced his candidacy for Magisterial District Judge of District Court 46-3-02, which consists of Clearfield and Curwensville Boroughs and Lawrence and Pike Townships.

Morris and his wife, Cathy, are life-long residents of Clearfield. They have two daughters, Christy and Kelley Jo and two grandchildren, Cassidy Jo and Nicholas.

The Morris’ are members of the West Side United Methodist Church. Morris has served on the church’s board of trustees.

Morris has also performed in and been involved with various productions at the Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre (CAST).

Morris attended the Clearfield Area High School. After his graduation in 1973, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served until 1977.

During his service, he completed his basic training at Paris Island and advanced training at Camp Pendleton and Norfolk Naval Station.

He served on the USS Saratoga with the Marine Security Detachment, where he completed missions in Cuba and a tour of duty in the Mediterranean.

After returning home from the Marine Corps., he was employed by the Clearfield Borough Police Department and served as a volunteer EMT until the mid-1980’s.

Morris then chose to expand his education, attending the Indiana University of Pennsylvania and studying criminal justice.

After college, he worked for an environmental consulting and chemical analytical company. In the position, he was involved with hazardous material clean-ups, laboratory testing, field inspections, environmental safety and consulting.

He performed duties with the local HazMat agencies to aid in clean-up efforts and served as a liaison to simultaneously meet the needs of the industry and citizens.

In 2001, Morris returned to law enforcement as a patrolman for the Lawrence Township Police Department. He served for 14 years.

He also served as the school resource officer at the Clearfield Area Middle School. He found his position at the school to be an enlightening experience, and he continues to have a very cordial relationship with many of the students who attended the CAMS at that time.

Additionally, he continues to volunteer for local schools by delivering educational presentations designed to prevent bullying, crime and drug abuse. He also served on the drug task force, the emergency response team and patrol duty.

Morris is a trained martial artist, holding an eighth-degree black belt in Goshin Jitsu and black belts in jujitsu and oriental weapons.

He was twice inducted into the Martial Arts Hall of Fame, and he’s taught karate to adults and children for more than 30 years. He currently has a karate school in downtown Clearfield.

He attended and graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Northwest Regional Academy. He also holds numerous certificates of training, including OSHA hazardous materials handler, basic and advanced SWAT, PA Top Gun Narcotics Operations, Active Shooter Training, Homeland Security WMD protective measures, Threat Assessment Training for School and many others.

Morris has also completed the Coroner’s Basic Education Course and numerous continuing education credits related to the coroner’s office.

Having lived and worked in the area for many years, Morris is well-known to the police, fire and emergency response departments of Clearfield County. He has worked side-by-side with their members on many occasions.

He also understands the challenges facing members of the community and displays empathy, respect and professionalism when completing his duties and volunteering his time.

As the Clearfield County Coroner, he has worked to strengthen the ties between the coroner’s office and the police, EMS, fire and rescue personnel serving the county.

He also worked with the police and the District Attorney’s office in cases of homicide, vehicular homicide and death by drug delivery. During his term, the coroner’s office has taken a proactive role in prevention of drug- and alcohol-related deaths.

If elected as your Magisterial District Judge, Morris will continue to serve the people effectively and with compassion and professionalism. Your support is greatly appreciated.