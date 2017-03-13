King doubles down on controversial ‘babies’ tweet

Rep. Steve King doubled down Monday on a controversial statement that were seen by some as critical of foreigners and immigrants.

King, a powerful Iowa Republican and a vocal advocate against illegal immigration, tweeted Sunday, “We can’t restore our civilization with somebody else’s babies.”

Asked by CNN’s Chris Cuomo on “New Day” to clarify his comments, King said he “meant exactly what I said.”

“You cannot rebuild your civilization with somebody else’s babies. You’ve got to keep your birthrate up, and that you need to teach your children your values,” King said, paraphrasing remarks he said he’s delivered to audiences in Europe. “In doing so, you can grow your population, you can strengthen your culture, and you can strengthen your way of life.”

King said he’d like to see less of an emphasis on race in the future, idealizing an “America that is just so homogenous that we look a lot the same.” He said that was possible thanks to trends in inter-marriage.

King, who was expressing support in his original tweet for far-right Dutch candidate Geert Wilders, predicted that “Europe will be entirely transformed within a half-century.”

King has long been concerned about the decline of “American culture,” and said he merely wished to see immigrants better assimilate into the United States. Pressed whether he saw all Americans as equal, the Iowa congressman said their backgrounds mattered.

“I’m a champion for Western civilization,” King said, saying people do not make equal contributions to American society. “It’s the culture, not the blood.”