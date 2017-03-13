GANT Weekend Police Blotter

State police at Philipsburg
- Two Julian girls alleged to their parents that they were inappropriately touched by a Julian man over the course of several months, beginning on Jan. 10. State police are continuing their investigation at this time.
- State police received a report about an incident of simple assault that occurred sometime Feb. 11-12 on Elderberry Lane in Huston Township. Nathaniel N. Bertolet allegedly struck James M. Boland with a closed fist. In return, Boland allegedly tackled him to the ground, striking him in the face and knocking him unconscious. According to the report, while Bertolet was unconscious, William S. Massie used a knife to cut and destroy the jeans he was wearing. Then, approximately two to four hours after, Bertolet was again taken to the ground by Boland, who struck him in the face. State police said the appropriate charges have been filed against the three men through the district court.
- State police reported an incident of underage consumption that occurred Saturday in the area of South Black Bear Lane and Route 504 in Rush Township. Two males were allegedly found under the influence of alcohol, and both were under 21 years of age. State police cited both males for the incident.
- State police reported an incident of underage consumption that occurred Sunday in the 3000 block of the Port Matilda Highway in Rush Township. According to state police, a trooper made contact with a male passenger during a traffic stop. It was determined the 20-year-old State College man had allegedly been consuming alcohol. State police cited the man through the district court.
- State police received a report about an incident of criminal mischief that occurred sometime Thursday or Friday on East Oak Street near Beckwith Street in Port Matilda. A woman told state police she’d found the rear window of her Ford Escape was broken.
State police at Punxsutawney
- State police reported an incident of DUI that occurred Friday on Route 119 in Bell Township. According to state police, a vehicle driven by a 71-year-old Punxsutawney man traveled off the roadway and became stuck in the snow. Upon arrival state police determined he was allegedly intoxicated and arrested him for DUI and related offenses. State police said the investigation is currently pending blood test results.
State police at Ridgway
- State police received a report about an incident of retail theft that occurred Sunday at the Wal-Mart in St. Marys. During the incident, a 23-year-old St. Marys man allegedly attempted to remove multiple items, which totaled $115.22, from the store. Charges were filed against him through the district court.
Lawrence Township
- Police received a report about an alarm on Sals Lane. Upon arrival everything was found to be OK.
- Police received a report about a suspicious tractor-trailer/welfare check at the Red Roof Inn. Upon arrival police found its owner was staying at the motel, and everything was OK.
- Police responded to collect drug paraphernalia at Wal-Mart.
- Police responded to reports about multiple trees and wires down throughout the township.
- Police received a report about a disorderly juvenile male on Turnpike Avenue Extension.
- Police took a woman into custody who was wanted by the Sheriff’s Office and Jefferson County Probation. She was taken to the county jail and housed on the sheriff’s warrant.
- Police took a man into custody who was wanted by DuBois City police and Domestic Relations. He was taken to the jail and housed by Clearfield County Domestic Relations.
- Police received a report about a burglary in the area of Dorey Street Extension. When officers searched the area, they didn’t locate any signs of forced entry or foul play.
- Police received a report about a missing male juvenile in the area of Turnpike Avenue. He was located by police and returned to his residence.
- Police received a report about an alleged incident of criminal mischief along Poplar Avenue.
- Police received a report about an alleged incident of criminal mischief along Washington Avenue.
- Police responded to an accident in the area of East 12th Street and Woodland Road. According to police, a driver was found to be operating a vehicle while privileges were suspended/DUI-related. No injuries were reported as a result, and the driver was cited, police said.
- Police received a report about a suspicious vehicle at the Skate Station.
- Police received two reports about alleged retail thefts at Wal-Mart. Police have identified the actors who will be charged in the incidents.
- Police received a report about an alleged incident of trespassing at Wal-Mart. Police have identified the male actor who will be charged for the incident.
- Police assisted a motorist along the Clearfield-Shawville Highway.
- Police received a report about a traffic hazard in the area of Wrigley Street. Police determined it was a Verizon line and requested dispatch to give notification.
- Police received a report about a civil issue in the area of Spruce Street.
- Police received a report about an alleged incident of disorderly conduct in the area of the Clearfield-Shawville Highway. The investigation is pending at this time.
- Police conducted a welfare check in the area of the Clearfield-Shawville Highway.
- Police received a report about a suspicious female in the area of Race Street. Upon arrival police were unable to locate her.
Decatur Township
- Police located a suspicious vehicle in the Umbria Cemetery. Police would like to remind residents that it’s against local ordinance to be in the cemetery after hours.
- Police recovered a bag of syringes on Coeplin Road near its intersection with Perks Street. Police would like to remind residents to properly dispose syringes, so that they don’t become a hazard for others.
- Police responded to an activated alarm in Sheetz in Philipsburg. Everything was found to be OK.
- Police received a report about a traffic hazard in the area of Estep and Jason lanes. It resulted in the incident being handled as a property dispute.
- Police located and removed a traffic hazard from the roadway along Six Mile Road.
- Police were stopped by a motorist in Osceola Mills about an unwanted male at a residence. It was turned over to state police as it occurred in their jurisdiction.
- Police spoke to a male regarding a property dispute.
- Police received a report about the alleged theft of rock along Sanborn Road.
DuBois City
- Police were dispatched to an accident in the area of East DuBois Avenue and McCracken Run Road. According to the report, a tree trimming truck was traveling west on East DuBois Avenue with a green signal. At the same time, a Ford Escape was traveling on McCracken Run Road and attempted to turn right on red onto East DuBois Avenue. The female driver didn’t see the tree trimming truck entering the intersection and her vehicle struck it. No injuries were reported as a result, and both vehicles were driven from the scene, police said.
- Police received a report about a possible burglary in progress on East Weber Avenue. Upon arrival police made contact with two males who stated it was a foreclosure and they were cleaning out the property for a real estate company. Police found everything to be OK and cleared the scene.
- Police received a report about an incident of criminal mischief. During the incident, someone allegedly made two to three large cuts to a garden hose.
- Police received a report about a possible overdose at the Best Western. Upon arrival police met with an individual who was intoxicated but not causing any problems. He was transported to the hospital by emergency personnel.
- Police were dispatched to the hospital to investigate an alleged assault that had occurred in the 300 block of West Weber Avenue. It remains under investigation at this time.
- Police received a report about a vehicle stuck on a hill in the 300 block of Shaffer Avenue. Upon arrival officers guided the driver, as she maneuvered her vehicle back down the hill.
- Police received a report about an incident of harassment by communication. It was resolved without any arrests.
- Police received a report about a disabled truck, which was blocking northbound traffic, on Railroad Avenue. Officers provided traffic control until it was removed from the roadway.
- Police received a report about a hit-and-run accident on Beaver Drive. The owner told police they weren’t sure if the damage had occurred there or at the hospital.
- Police received a report about a burglary at an unoccupied residence on Orange Street. Officers collected several items for processing, and the investigation is ongoing at this time.
- Police received a report about a fraudulent check that was cashed by the victim. It remains under investigation at this time.
- Police received a report about a female who was allegedly driving under the influence. According to police, the vehicle was believed to be headed into Sandy Township. Police were unable to locate the vehicle.
- Police stopped a vehicle after its driver had committed several violations on South Avenue. The driver was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol, and charges are currently pending blood test results.
- Sandy Township police were assisted with an activated alarm at a business in the 700 block of South Brady Street. Everything was found to be OK.
- Police received a report about several males who were allegedly causing a disturbance at a business on McCracken Run Road. However, they were gone upon police arrival, and the investigation is ongoing.
- Police received a report about a male lying on the ground at the intersection of West Long Avenue and Brady Street. He had fallen while walking home, and emergency personnel provided treatment of minor injuries.
- Police received a report about an incident of harassment by communication. Police advised a male suspect to have no further contact with the female.