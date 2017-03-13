Clearfield County Life-long Learning Institute Continues

CLEARFIELD – Interested in learning something new?

The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc., in collaboration with Lock Haven University Clearfield, announces an upcoming educational seminar offered through the Clearfield Community Life-long Learning Institute.

Courses are geared towards the interests of the baby boomers and older citizens. Typical sessions will last approximately 90 minutes and will be taught primarily by Lock Haven University faculty and community individuals with specific expertise. All programs will be free, or very low cost.

Osceola Mills: Glory & Decline: This story begins with the Philips Brothers and those who settled in the Moshannon Valley for various reasons.

The PA Railroad led to the boom of Osceola Mills, which flourished until the 1920’s and at that time experienced a decline that lost more than half of its population.

The presentation examines reasons for both the growth and decline. The presenter is David Caslow, a local historian and retired school teacher.

The seminar will be held April 6 at the Lock Haven University – Clearfield’s Academic Building from 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. The seminar is offered at no charge but pre-registration is required. Register by calling the CCAAA at 814-765-2696.

The Clearfield County Life-long Learning Institute has seminars scheduled through June. For a complete listing of classes, please visit the agency’s Web site at www.ccaaa.net or www.lhup.edu/clearfield and click on the “Life-long Learning Institute” link.

Programs and services of the agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc., Mature Resources Foundation and local and consumer contributions.