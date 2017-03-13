Clearfield Borough Requests Assistance Ahead of Winter Storm

CLEARFIELD – A snow emergency has been declared ahead of a winter storm expected in the area, and Clearfield Borough officials are requesting assistance from residents and businesses.

The borough is requesting you:

Remove all vehicles from borough roadways. This will permit the removal of snow efficiently. Clearfield Borough has the option to tow vehicles from specific roadways to allow for snow removal and passage of emergency vehicles.

Shovel a three-foot perimeter around all fire hydrants and to maintain a clear sidewalk.

Check all heat-related piping to ensure its clear for safety purposes as well as your heating oil or coal supplies to maintain warmth for several days.

Clear driveways and sidewalks within 12 hours of the completion of snow fall without putting the snow onto streets or sidewalks.

Assist neighbors and friends with clearing passageways, such as driveways and sidewalks.

Clearfield Borough officials wish to thank the public for its assistance and patience.