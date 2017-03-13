CCCTC Students Raise Funds for Boy with Neuroblastoma

CLEARFIELD – The National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) at The Clearfield County Career & Technology Center (CCCTC) recently held a benefit spaghetti dinner for Brody Lanich.

Brody is a Kindergarten student at St. Francis School in Clearfield who was recently diagnosed with Neuroblastoma. The NTHS raised $4,000 to help the family with ongoing medical costs.

Shown in photo receiving the check from NTHS advisor, Kelly Graham, is Brody’s father, John Lanich. The students in NTHS received many donations from the community to help make this a successful event.

Students would like to say thanks to JG Food Warehouse, Weis Market, CCCTC Yearbook, Old Town Road Dairy, Fun Central, Jim Sports Center, Grice’s Gun Shop Inc., Fox’s Pizza Den, Bee Kind Winery, Sid’s Sub Shop, Starr Hill Winery, Domino’s Pizza, Clearfield Bowling Lanes, Jack’s Distributing, Tan Zone, Legend’s Sport Bar, Clearfield Pharmacy & Gift Shoppe, Silverscreen, Dairy Queen, Long Motor Buses, Cumberland Truck Parts, Tractor Supply Company, Fullington Tours, Woodward Pharmacy, Toasted Monkey, Busters, Budget Beverage, Sisher Concrete, Sheetz, The Meadows, Sapp Bros. Truck Stop, Westside Distributor, Jessica McKendrick, CCCTC Truck Driver Training, Lisa Walnock and Lori Spencer, Quality masonry, Kelly McCracken, Paula Witherite and Patty Bressler, Deb Bressler, Soaring Heights School, Kaylee Dixon, Susan Barger, CCCTC Cosmetology Program, Peebles, Bud Electric and Nicole Switala.

In photo, from left to right in the front row are, John Lanich and Kelly Graham. In the second row are Bethany Hunt, drafting, Justin Bell, carpentry, Israel Tucker, information technology, Gracie Poole, culinary arts, Christen Wisor, health occupations. From left to right in back row are Matt Willis, auto mechanics, Ashton Wayne, information technology, Nolan Mick, culinary arts and Jordan Myers, carpentry.