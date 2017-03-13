Brookville’s Park Wins PIAA-AA Gold Medal at 120 Pounds

HERSHEY — Brookville senior Gavin Park won the gold medal at 120 pounds to top the list of seven District 9 placewinners at the PIAA Class AA Wrestling Championships in the Giant Center Saturday afternoon.

Park, the Northwest Region champ, edged Northeast Region king Cole Rhone of Benton 4-3 to become the Raiders’ sixth state champ and end his career with a 125-23 record.

Park was seventh at 113 last year.

Four other Raiders medaled with junior Xavier Molnar finishing sixth at 195 while senior Keelan Kunselman at 113, junior Caleb Hetrick at 152 and junior Tyler Cook at 220 all won their seventh-place matches.

The medals were the second for Kunselman and Hetrick, who placed fifth and seventh, respectively, in 2016.

Brockway freshman Anthony Glasl was sixth at 106 and Ridgway junior Logen McClain was seventh at 138.

Brookville wound up fourth in the team standings with 61 points.

District 10 power Reynolds, with 106 champion Beau Bayless one of seven medalists, amassed 136.5 points to claim the team trophy. The Raiders also won the PIAA Class AA Team Dual Meet Tournament with four one-sided victories in the Giant Center last month.

Bayless, a sophomore who earned a fourth-place medal last year, shut out District 6 and Southwest Region runner-up Josh Boozel of Mount Union 5-0 in the title match.

Raider Cole Matthews, the state champ at 120 as a freshman in 2015, was seconds away from a second gold medal when District 6 and Southwest Region champ Max Murin of Central Cambria broke away in the ultimate tiebreaker period for a 2-1 victory.

Murin, who was the media‘s overwhelming choice for the Outstanding Wrestler Award, reigned at 113 two years ago and lost in the finals last year to OW Brian Courtney of Athens. He was fifth at 106 as a freshman and owns a career record was 155-5.

Matthews’ silver medal was his third as he won the 120 title in 2015 and placed third at 126 last year.

Reynolds’ other placewinners included bronze medalists Gabe Bayless at 126, Joel Leise at 170 and Cole Rickert at 285. Andrew Ischo was seventh at 120 and Chaise Hauck was eighth at 145.

The NW Region had a third gold medalist in junior 182-pounder Cody Mulligan of Saegertown. The D-10 champ blanked SW titlist Dominic Fundy of Beth-Center 6-0 in the finals.

D-10 had nine other placewinners for a total of 15.

Gavin Wilkerson (160) of Saegertown, Julian Gorring (182) of Fort LeBoeuf and Clay Verbanac (195) of Cambridge Springs were fourth. Isaac Crowell (113) of Fort LeBoeuf, Mike Doerflinger (138) of Slippery Rock and Blake Reynolds (220) of Greenville were sixth. John Mott (138) of Commodore Perry and Nate McClimans (195) of Sharon were seventh. And Jacob McMaster (182) of Greenville was eighth.

The SW Region had the most champs with Murin one of five. Gavin Teasdale (126) of Jefferson Morgan padded his career to 122-0 in grabbing the gold for the third year in a row, and Jacob Oliver of Huntingdon repeated to finish 159-13, while Justin McCoy (145) and Toby Cahill (285) of Berlin Brothersvalley took gold medals back to District 5.

The NE Region boasted four champs, all from District 4, with Courtney (132) and Gavin Hoffman (195) of Montoursville repeating, Jaret Lane (113) of Southern Columbia polishing off an undefeated season and Creighton Edsell (160) of Wyalusing climbing to the top of the winner’s stand.

Two SE Region champs won titles, Cole Nye (220) of Bishop McDevitt (District 3) for the second year and a row and Edmund Ruth (152) of Susquehanna Township becoming the third wrestler to sport a perfect record.

TEAM SCORING (Top 51 of 133)

1. Reynolds, 136.5 points; 2. Bishop McDevitt (3), 88.5; 3. Bishop McCort, 73.5; 4. Brookville, 61; 5. Line Mountain, 55.5; 6. Huntingdon 54; 7. Montoursville, 53.5; 8. Southern Columbia, 53; 9. Susquehanna Township, 52; 10. Athens 51.5; 11. Chestnut Ridge, 48.5; 12. Saucon Valley, 46; 13. Tri Valley, 42; 14. Saegertown, 38.5; 15. Wyalusing, 38.5; 16. Freedom Area, 38; 17. Ligonier Valley, 37; 18. Bermudian Springs, 35; 19. Central Cambria, 34; 20. Berlin Brothersvalley, 31; 21. Fort LeBoeuf, 30; 22. Jefferson Morgan, 29.5; 23. Benton, 29; 24. Pequa Valley, 25; 25. Greenville, 23; 26. (tie) Cambridge Springs, Northern Lehigh and Upper Dauphin, 22; 29. (tie) Beth Center, Central and Northwestern Lehigh, 21; 32. (tie) Derry, Mount Union, Southmoreland and Susquenita, 20; 36. Frazier, 19; 37. (tie) Burrell, Jersey Shore and Notre Dame-Green Pond, 18; 40. (tie) Mahoney Area and Wilson Area, 17; 42. (tie) Greater Johnstown, Mifflinburg, Ridgway and South Side Beaver, 16; 46. (tie) Boiling Springs, Moshannon Valley, Palisades, Troy and Williams Valley, 15.

CHAMPIONSHIPS

(District-Place, Region-Place, Grade, Record in Parenthesis)

106 – Beau Bayless (10-1, NW-1, 10, 35-4), Reynolds, dec. Josh Boozel (6-2, SW-2, 11, 32-8), Mount Union, 5-0.

113 – Jaret Lane (4-1, NE-1, 11, 48-0), Southern Columbia, dec. Chase Shields (3-1, SE-1, 10, 38-5), Bishop McDevitt (3), 4-0.

120 – Gavin Park (9-1, NW-1, 12, 43-3), Brookville, dec. Cole Rhone (4-1, NE-1, 11, 38-5), Benton, 4-1.

126 – Gavin Teasdale (7-1, SW-1, 11, 40-0), Jefferson Morgan, major dec. Austin Claybaugh (3-1, SE-1, 12, 41-5), Bermudian Springs, 13-5.

132 – Brian Courtney (4-1, NE-1, 12, 43-2), Athens, pinned Tyler Griffiths (7-1, SW-3, 11, 38-3), Southmoreland, 3:20.

138 – Max Murin (6-1, SW-1, 12, 40-0), Central Cambria, dec. Cole Matthews (10-1, NW-1, 11, 43-2), Reynolds, 2-1 (OT-UTB).

145 – Justin McCoy (5-1, SW-1, 11, 42-3), Chestnut Ridge, dec. John Pipa (3-1, SE-1, 12, 40-4), Bishop McDevitt (3), 5-2.

152 – Edmund Ruth (3-1, SE-1, 10, 40-0), Susquehanna Township, dec. Robert Patrick (6-1, SW-1, 11, 38-2), Ligonier Valley, 3-1 (OT-SV).

160 – Creighton Edsell (4-1, NE-1, 11, 37-1), Wyalusing, dec. Ryan Farber (11-1, SE-1, 12, 25-4), Northern Lehigh, 6-5.

170 – Jacob Oliver (6-1, SW-1, 12, 44-1), Huntingdon, dec. Dalton Group (3-1, SE-1, 11, 36-2), Susquenita, 9-2.

182 – Cody Mulligan (10-1, NW-1, 11, 46-3), Saegertown, dec. Dominic Fundy (7-1, SW-1, 12, 39-1), Beth-Center, 6-0.

195 – Gavin Hoffman (4-1, NE-1, 12, 42-1), Montoursville, dec. Anthony Walters (6-1, SW-1, 11, 36-6), Bishop McCort, 8-4.

220 – Cole Nye (3-1, SE-1, 12, 41-3), Bishop McDevitt (3), dec. Josiah Jones (6-1, SW-1, 11, 28-4), Bishop McCort, 4-3.

285 – Toby Cahill (5-1, SW-1, 12, 44-1), Berlin Brothersvalley, pinned Dan Scheib (11-1, SE-1, 11, 39-3), Tri Valley, 2:55.

THIRD-PLACE CONSOLATIONS

106 – Kaden Cassidy (6-1, SW-1, 9, 25-4), Bishop McCort, dec. Elijah Bundro (11-1, SE-3, 9, 39-4), Wilson Area, 5-3.

113 – Wyatt Lutz (4-2, NE-2, 11, 38-8), Montoursville, dec. Tyger Evans (3-2, SE-2, 10, 34-11), Susquehanna Township, 3-2.

120 – Cole Hauck (4-3, NE-3, 12, 45-8), Line Mountain, dec. Bronson Garber (3-1, SE-3, 11, 44-3), Upper Dauphin, 3-2.

126 – Greg Bayless (10-2, NW-2, 12, 34-9), Reynolds, dec. Brian Earlston (4-1, NE-1, 12, 35-9), Line Mountain, 5-0.

132 – Gabe Miller (3-1, SE-1, 10, 43-1), Pequea Valley, dec. Caleb Dowling (6-2, SW-2, 9, 39-8) St. Joseph’s Catholic, 3-2.

138 – Thayne Lawrence (7-1, SW-2, 9, 37-6), Frazier, dec. Sammy Hepler (11-1, SE-1, 12, 34-3), Tri Valley, 7-1.

145 – Kody Komara (7-1, SW-2, 12, 43-8), Freedom Area, dec. Nathan Haubert (11-1, SE-2, 10, 37-4), Palisades, 3-1 (OT-SV).

152 – Caleb Clymer (11-1, SE-2, 11, 44-5), Northwestern Lehigh, dec. Brock Biddle (6-2, SW-2, 12, 39-6), Central, 3-2.

160 – Seth Baney (6-2, SW-3, 12, 39-6), Huntingdon, won by forfeit over Gavin Wilkerson (10-1, NW-1, 12, 38-7), Reynolds.

170 – Joel Leise (10-1, NW-1, 12, 42-6), Reynolds, dec. Jared McGill (5-1, SW-2, 10, 41-7), Chestnut Ridge, 5-3 (OT-SV).

182 – Dominic DeLuca, 7-2, SW-2, 10, 37-8), Derry Area, dec. Julian Gorring (10-2, NW-2, 10, 40-9), Fort LeBoeuf, 2-0 (OT-UTB).

195 – Exree Loe (6-2, SW-2, 12, 27-5), Johnstown, dec. Clay Verbanac (10-1, NW-1, 11, 42-5), Cambridge Springs, 4-1.

220 – Devin Fontanez (11-1, SE-2, 12, 42-5, Saucon Valley), pinned Max Mason (4-1, NE-1, 12, 34-7), Jersey Shore, 2:37.

285 – Cole Rickert (10-1, NW-1, 12, 21-1), Reynolds, dec. Evan Sweesey (7-1, SW-2, 12, 48-8), Freedom Area, 3-1.

FIFTH-PLACE CONSOLATIONS

106 – Nate Smith (3-1, SE-1, 9, 40-7), Bishop McDevitt (3), dec. Anthony Glasl (9-1, NW-2, 9, (35-10), Brockway, 6-4.

113 – Richie Markulics (11-3, SE-3, 10, 44-5), Notre Dame-Green Pond, dec. Isaac Crowell (10-2, NW-3, 11, 37-12), Fort LeBoeuf, 5-2.

120 – Josh Jones (11-1, SE-1, 10, 44-9), Saucon Valley, won by forfeit over Colin Pasone (4-2, NE-2, 12, 39-7), Elmer L. Meyers.

126 – Kolin Myers (3-2, SE-3, 10, 37-10), Boiling Springs, dec. John Rocco Kazalas (7-3, SW-3, 10, 31-9), Quaker Valley, 7-0.

132 – Carnell Andrews (6-1, SW-1, 11, 35-9), Bishop McCort, dec. Tanner McHugh (11-1, SE-3, 12, 39-7), Tamaqua, 3-0.

138 – Alex Caldwell (6-3, SW-4, 11, 34-12), Ligonier Valley, major dec. Mike Doerflinger (10-2, NW-2, 11, 24-8), Slippery Rock, 15-4.

145 – Todd Lane (4-1, NE-1, 12, 45-6), Southern Columbia, dc. Dallas Bulsak (7-2, SW-3, 12, 36-7), South Park, 3-2.

152 – Kaidon Winters (4-1, NE-1, 12, 44-4), Athens, won by disqualification over Chase Anklam (11-2, SE-3, 11, 33-7), Penn Argyl.

160 – Larry Brown (6-1, SW-1, 12, 39-3), Moshannon Valley, dec. Kyle Bennett (4-2, NE-2, 12, 39-8), Montoursville, 4-2.

170 – Gaige Garcia (4-1, NE-1, 9, 22-3), Southern Columbia, pinned Matt Lewandowski (11-1, SE-3, 11, 38-7), Mahanoy, 2:38.

182 – Devin Evans (3-2, SE-3, 12, 39-9), Susquehanna Township dec. Zach Zimmerman (4-1, NE-1, 12, 33-6), Troy, 3-2.

195 – Jerry Moore (6-3, SW-3, 12, 38-6), Blairsville, dec. Xavier Molnar (9-1, NW-3, 11, 38-10), Brookville, 5-3.

220 – Bishop McCoy (7-1, SW-3, 11, 35-6), South Side Beaver, won by forfeit over Blake Reynolds (10-1, NW-1, 12, 11-3), Greenville.

285 – Garrett Keiffer (4-1, NE-1, 12, 40-7), pinned Ian Minnich (11-4, SE-4, 12, 28-14), Williams Valley, 2:01.

SEVENTH-PLACE CONSOLATIONS

106 – Baylor Shunk (6-3, SW-5, 10, 18-3), Penns Valley, dec. Jacob Blair (4-1, NE-1, 9, 40-6), Muncy, 5-1.

113 – Keelan Kunselman (9-1, NW-2, 12, 33-13), Brookville, dec. Derrick Christie (6-4, SW-2, 11, 21-10), Westmont Hilltop, 3-2.

120 – Andrew Ischo (10-1, NW-2, 10, 36-8), Reynolds, dec. Ryan McGuire (11-3, SE-4, 11, 39-11), Notre Dame-Green Pond, 5-3.

126 – Tanner Ball (3-3, SE-2, 11, 40-4), Pequea Valley, dec. Jeremy Hanford (4-3, NE-3, 11, 38-6), Warrior Run, 11-7.

132 – Tyler Alberts (7-2, SW-6, 12, 40-9), Ellwood City, major dec. Bodee Tolbert (3-3, SE-4, 11, 32-18), Bishop McDevitt (3), 10-0.

138 – Logen McClain (9-1, NW-3, 11, 36-6), Ridgway, pinned Brett Uhrin (2-1, NE-1, 12, 39-6) Valley View, 2:46.

145 – John Mott (10-2, NW-1, 12, 38-7), Commodore Perry, dec. Chaise Hauck (10-2, NW-2, 12, 31-11), Reynolds, 2-0 (OT-SV).

152 – Caleb Hetrick (9-1, NW-1, 11, 43-5), Brookville, dec. Derek Yingling (6-3, SW-3, 11, 37-6), West Branch, 4-2.

160 – Jake Carpenter (4-3, NE-3, 11, 37-7), Shamokin, dec. Brian Shermeyer (3-2, SE-6, 12, 38-9), Delone Catholic, 6-2.

170 – Nate McClimans (10-3, NW-3, 12, 37-8), Sharon, dec. Carl Harris (3-2, SE-2, 10, 36-7), Littlestown, 8-2.

182 – Anthony Marra (7-3, SW-3, 12, 32-11), Burrell, dec. Christian Hutzell (5-2, SW-4, 12, 48-6), Meyersdale, 5-2.

195 – Ivan Balavage (4-3, NE-3, 11, 35-5), Scranton Prep, dec. Jacob McMaster (10-2, NW-2, 10, 24-6), Greenville, 8-4.

220 – Tyler Cook (9-1, NW-2, 11, 41-7), Brookville, dec. Jarrett Walters (4-3, NE-3, 12, 35-8), Danville, 6-1.

285 – Nick Winfield (6-1, SW-3, 12, 39-3), Southern Huntingdon, dec. Jeffrey Kraemer (10-6, NW-3, 12, 33-9), North East, 2-1.

Complete results can be found here, courtesy PA-Wrestling.com.