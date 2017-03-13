BREAKING: Main Stage Acts Announced for Clearfield County Fair

CLEARFIELD – Officials from the Fair & Park Board announced the line-up of grandstand entertainment for the 157th Clearfield County Fair at a press conference Monday at the fairgrounds.

The fair will open Sunday, July 30 and run through Saturday, Aug. 5. Main stage entertainment tickets will go on sale online at the fair’s official Web site at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

All concert tickets ordered by 12 a.m. March 31 will include free gate admission, with exception to the Full Pull Productions Truck and Tractor Pull.

A ticket order form can be printed from the official fair Web site and mailed to the fair office. Mail orders must be post-marked by March 31 to be eligible for the advance concert/gate admission special.

The grandstand entertainment will have its usual line-up spots filled by the Fair Queen Competition at 4 p.m. July 30, the Fireman’s Parade at 6 p.m. July 31 followed by a fireworks display and the Truck & Tractor Pulls at 7 p.m. Aug. 3.

When filling the rest of the main stage line-up, Fair Manager Greg Hallstrom said the board began last year in August or September. They put out polls to see what spurred the interest of fairgoers on the fair’s Facebook page, and then they listened.

The grandstand will feature contemporary Christian music from Matthew West and Zach Williams at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1; Platinum-selling Cole Swindell and country western duo, Alaska & Madi at 8 p.m. Aug. 2; the southern rock of 38 Special with special guests The Outlaws at 8 p.m. Aug. 4; and heavy metal/hard rock from the 80’s with Queensryche and Kix & Autograph.

Also, Fair Board President Dave Franson announced the line-up of entertainment for the Grove Stage. On July 30, vesper services will be held with entertainment to be announced at a later date and on July 31 it will be D.J. Super Stew. The rest of the week features Twin Reverb on Aug. 1, Rock Candy on Aug. 2, The Moore Brothers on Aug. 3 and Josh Squared on both Aug. 4 and Aug. 5.

Franson said Kid’s Day will be Aug. 1 and will offer free gate admission from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Ride armbands will be sold for $6 during that time, and the main stage show at 10 a.m. will be the Angry Birds. The Angry Birds will do a meet and greet with kids after the show at the grove stage.

Times will vary for the grove stage entertainment fair week, and these are expected to be announced in the coming weeks, Franson said.

Expo II Plaza entertainment will feature the First Bite Fishing Tank, the Circle C Hogway Speedway, the Bar C Ranch Petting Zoo, the Big Bear Experience, Wolves of the World and an On the Edge Bike Show.

Gate admission fair week will remain at $8 per person for everyone ages 4 years and over. This will include an all-day ride pass, daily entertainment on the grove stage and in the Expo II Plaza, harness racing and various fair exhibits and vendors.

An advance gate-only pass may be purchased for $5 and a family value pass (six gate-only admissions) for $25. Rides and parking are not included, however; an advance ride pass may be purchased for $7.

The advance gate-only pass, advance ride pass and the family value pass will be available to order online and by mail, beginning Wednesday. These pass specials will remain available until the ticket office closes July 30 or while supplies last. The ticket office will open July 5 for phone and walk-up orders.

For more information about the fair, please visit its official Web site.