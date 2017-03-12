These snakes found a rather unusual spot to take a nap in. The video shows a man opening a transformer box in north-central Pennsylvania to reveal the sight — and sound — of “more than four” rattlers having a snooze.
Karl has found snakes in all sorts of unusual places; one of the stranger places was this transformer box. Credit: Rattlesnake renegades via Storyful.
Watch: Rattlesnakes found napping in Pennsylvania transformer box
