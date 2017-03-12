Real Relationships Workshops to be held in State College

STATE COLLEGE – Real Relationships, a program of Children’s Aid Society, will hold free relationship education workshops in State College in April.

A weekend retreat for married couples will be held from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. April 7 and 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. April 8 at the Ramada Inn, State College. The retreat includes a free overnight hotel stay, catered meals and gas cards.

On April 22, a workshop for engaged or committed couples will be held from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., also at the Ramada. The day includes free catered meals and gas cards.

If couples complete the workshop and then get married, the Real Relationships program will reimburse the cost of their marriage license.

Funded by a federal grant, Real Relationships offers free programs that teach the tools needed to establish, build and maintain successful relationships.

Topics presented at the program include: Exploring Expectations, Building Teamwork, Improving Communication and Strengthening Commitment. The program uses a curriculum backed by research conducted at the University of Denver and the National Institute of Mental Health.

For more information or to enroll, contact Real Relationships at 814-205-4193 or realrelationships@childaid.org