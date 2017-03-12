Obituary Notice: Marie C. Shedlock

Marie C. Shedlock, 81, of Morann died Saturday, March 11, 2017 at UPMC Altoona Hospital.

Born Jan. 5, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Mary (Bacher) Shedlock.

She graduated from the H-W-B High School. She worked for the General Cigar Co.

She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church, Houtzdale. She was also a member of First Catholic Slovak Union where served as secretary.

She is survived by one sister, Patricia Moyer of Falls Creek; four brothers, Andrew Shedlock of Dubois, John Shedlock of Garfield Heights, Ohio, Martin Shedlock of Hawk Run and Patrick Shedlock of Morann; three nieces, Paula Sheaffer, Jennifer Merritt and Kelly Shedlock; a nephew, Martin Shedlock Jr.; three great-nieces, Brooke, Danica and Gabrielle; and two great-nephews, Blaine and Nathaniel.

Friends will be received from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Friday at Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Ramey.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Christ the King Catholic Church, Houtzdale. The Rev. Marc J. Solomon will be celebrant. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Brisbin.

Condolences may be made at www.kruise-spewock.com.