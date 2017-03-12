Obituary Notice: Henry A. Turik II

Henry A. Turik II, 47, of Karthaus died at his residence Saturday, March 11, 2017.

Born Jan. 13, 1970 in Johnstown, Ohio, he was the son of the late Henry Turik Jr. and Glenda Etterling, who survives in Johnstown, Ohio.

On March 1, 2007, in Kylertown, he married Tracey L. Yost Turik, who survives at home in Karthaus.

Along with his mother and wife, he’s survived by his daughter, Miranda Turik, at home, and step-sons, Tim Fillebrown and his fiancée, Taylor Martell of Philipsburg and Justin Fillebrown of Karthaus.

Also surviving are his granddaughter, Monroe Fillebrown; grandson, Micheal Martell; sisters, Joyce Pinson of Sunbury, Ohio and Jennifer White and her husband, Jim of Grandville, Ohio; and brothers, Scott Pinson and Jeffrey Pinson, both of Johnstown, Ohio.

Mr. Turik was a 1989 graduate of Johnstown Monroe High School, Johnstown, Ohio. He loved his family, hunting and fishing. He was a welder by trade.

Services will be at the convenience of the family. There will not be any public visitation.

Memorial contributions may be made to, Tracey L. Turik, P.O. Box 125, Karthaus, PA 16845.

Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.