Madeleine McCann: UK police granted extra funds in search for missing child

British police investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann have been given additional funds to continue their search for the girl who vanished a decade ago.

The UK Home Office gave police $103,000 ( £85,000) to extend the search for six more months between April and September.

Madeleine was a few weeks shy of her fourth birthday when she went missing from her family’s holiday apartment on May 3, 2007, in the Portuguese town of Praia da Luz

‘Never give up’

Her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, have always promised to “never give up” their search for their missing daughter.

So far, about $13.5 million has been spent on the search, which is nicknamed Operation Grange.

“Following an application from the Metropolitan Police for Special Grant funding, the Home Office has confirmed £85,000 in operational costs for Operation Grange for the period 1 April until September 2017,” the Home Office said.

“As with all applications, the resources required are reviewed regularly and careful consideration is given before any new funding is allocated.”

Missing for a decade

The search for Madeleine has gone on for years, and has included investigators from the UK and Portugal.

Her parents had left Madeleine and her younger twin siblings asleep while they went for dinner with friends at a nearby tapas restaurant.

Her mother raised the alarm when she checked on the children about 10 p.m. and discovered her daughter missing.

A series of suspects have been questioned, but there have been no solid clues.