GANT RELOAD: Week of March 6

Woman Accused of Having Meth Lab in Her Home Waives Charges

DUBOIS – A DuBois woman accused of having a meth lab in her home waived her right to a preliminary hearing Friday during centralized court.

Michigan Couple Accused of Passing Counterfeit Bills in DuBois Waives Charges

DUBOIS – A Michigan couple accused of passing counterfeit bills was in court Friday for a preliminary hearing.

Osceola Mills Child Abuse Case Called “Worst” Doctor Has Ever Seen in Three-Week-Old Infant

OSCEOLA MILLS – An Osceola Mills couple has been accused in what a Geisinger Medical Center doctor has called the “worst case” of child abuse he’s ever seen in a three-week-old infant.

Sheriff Thurston to Retire at End of Current Term

CLEARFIELD – Sheriff Wes Thurston has announced that for “personal reasons” he will retire at the end of his current term, and he will not seek re-election as Clearfield County Sheriff. Thurston’s current term expires Dec. 31.

Potential Sandy Twp. Businesses Make Medical Marijuana a Topic at Supervisors’ Meeting

DUBOIS – Two potential, new Sandy Township businesses made medical marijuana a topic of discussion at Monday night’s regular supervisors’ meeting.

Clearfield County Retirement Board Reviews Investment Performance Report

CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Retirement Board, consisting of Commissioners Tony Scotto, John A. Sobel and Mark B. McCracken along with Treasurer Carol Fox and acting Controller Tom Adamson, recently met with Pat Wing of Peirce Park Group to review the Investment Performance Report for 2016.

Homeless Man Sentenced for Cashing More than $7K in Fake Checks

CLEARFIELD – A homeless man accused of cashing more than $7,000 in fake checks was sentenced Monday in Clearfield County Court.

BREAKING: More Charges Filed Against Parents in Osceola Mills Child Abuse Case

OSCEOLA MILLS – More charges have been filed against the parents accused of severely assaulting a three-week-old infant, and bloody items were found by state police, according to new court documents filed at the office of Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling.

Commissioners OK Amendment to Establish Regional 911 System Project

CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Commissioners voted to amend the Northern Tier Intergovernmental Cooperation Agreement to establish a regional 911 system project.

OSHA Cites Contractor Demolishing Former Clearfield Area Middle School

CLEARFIELD – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has cited Natalie’s Excavation & Demolition of Tyrone for violations at the site of the demolition of the former Clearfield Area Middle School.

Women Gather to Support Three-Week-Old Infant Severely Injured in Alleged Assault

CLEARFIELD – A few women gathered Wednesday morning at the Clearfield County Courthouse to show their support for the three-week-old infant girl, Lily, who was severely injured when her parents allegedly assaulted her last week in Osceola Mills.

LT Supers Put Bayer Building Rumor to Rest

CLEARFIELD – The Lawrence Township Supervisors put a persistent rumor to rest last night when asked by members of the Recreational Park Board about the Bayer Building in Hyde.

Cases Against Suspect in DuBois Burglaries Come Up in Court

CLEARFIELD – A DuBois man accused of trying to burglarize a home while he was out on bail for another burglary was scheduled for court this week.

Scotto and McCracken Resign from CCRTA Board

CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Recreation & Tourism Authority board accepted the resignations of two board members yesterday, but instead of it being a sad occasion the board members were pleased as this indicates the authority is moving forward.

New Director Introduced at Tourism Meeting

CLEARFIELD – New staff members are coming to the offices of Visit Clearfield County and the Clearfield County Recreation & Tourism Authority welcomed the new director and named other staff members during yesterday’s meeting.

Man Pleads Guilty to Charges for Selling Drugs, Harassing Woman

CLEARFIELD – A Coatsville man facing drug sale charges and other offenses for harassing a woman he believed knew the location of his ex-girlfriend/ex-partner pleaded guilty Monday in Clearfield County Court.

DuBois Man Sentenced for Being Caught with Heroin After Leaving Alleged Drug House

CLEARFIELD – A DuBois man caught with heroin after leaving an alleged “drug house” was sentenced Tuesday in Clearfield County Court.