Clearfield Co. 4-H Teen Council Keeps Busy this Winter Season

The Clearfield County 4-H Teen Council has been keeping busy this winter with various activities throughout Clearfield County.

On Feb. 19, the council co-hosted a 4-H Day at the Ritz Theater along with Penn State Extension in Clearfield County to see the movie, ‘The Secret Life of Pets.” More than 30 4-H members, leaders and families took part in this event.

On March 1, the council held its regular business meeting at Buck’s Pizza of Clearfield in conjunction with a fundraiser night. During this meeting, the council took up a collection for both the Clearfield County SPCA and the Gateway Humane Society. The council also welcomed new member, Chloe Pflueger of Clearfield.

The council is looking ahead to helping with the seventh annual indoor Easter Egg-Stravaganza taking place March 25 at the Expo II Building of the Clearfield County Fairgrounds with doors opening at 12 p.m.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the council and allow it the opportunity to offer more events for 4-H youth throughout the county. The council is still accepting donations of individually-wrapped candy, gender, neutral small and large prizes for games and the egg hunt and monetary donations.

The Clearfield County 4-H Teen Council is a county-level leadership opportunity for 4-H members ages 12 years and older as of Jan. 1. The council promotes the 4-H program throughout the county and plans various county-wide activities. Meetings traditionally take place every other month on the first Wednesday.

The next meeting will take place at 6 p.m. May 3 at Hoss’s Steak & Sea House Restaurant in DuBois. The meeting will also serve as a council fundraiser with a percentage of all meal proceeds coming back to support the council.

For more information, please contact council advisors Jana Davidson at 814-592-2465 or Teresa Berlin at 814-375-0158. Find us on Facebook here.