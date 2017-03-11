PA Farm Bureau’s Mobile Ag Education Science Lab to Visit Glendale Elementary

The Pennsylvania Friends of Agriculture Foundation, a division of Pennsylvania Farm Bureau (PFB), will be bringing agriculture education to Glendale Elementary School from March 13-17.

Pennsylvania Farm Bureau’s Mobile Agriculture Education Science Lab creates an opportunity for students to learn about agriculture, Pennsylvania’s number one industry, in a fun and hands-on way.

“With fewer children having a tie to farming, we created the Ag Lab program to help teachers educate more students about the importance of agriculture,” said PFB President Rick Ebert.

Once stationed at a school, students enter the lab to perform science experiments that teach lessons focused on farm, food, fiber and the environment.

Mobile Lab visits to schools are coordinated with the preparation of teachers and their classes for the science experiments. A certified teacher travels with the lab to lead each class in the science experiments. The lab is equipped with all the materials and supplies needed for the experiments.

Examples of the experiments that are taught in the lab include: germinating seeds under different conditions, creating crayons from soybeans and testing the water capacity of different soils. A Mobile Lab can educate up to 900 students and involve up to 30 teachers per week.

This year’s Mobile Lab visit was made possible by the funding of the Glendale Education Foundation.