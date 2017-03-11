Library to Present Books-Sandwiched-In

CLEARFIELD – Starting this upcoming week, the American Association of University Women (AAUW) and the Joseph & Elizabeth Shaw Public Library will present Books-Sandwiched-In.

There will be four Wednesday sessions, and each one will feature a different book or documentary:

Wednesday, March 15 at 12 p.m.: Pam Babick will present “Hope for Animals and Their World: How Endangered Species are Being Rescued from the Brink” by Jane Goodall. Lunch is $4.

Wednesday, March 22 at 6:30 p.m.: Jerry Zolten will present “Celebrating the Dreadnaught Guitar: A Documentary.” The cost is $3 for cookies and punch, which goes towards the Interrupted Studies Grant.

Wednesday, March 29 at 12 p.m.: Jayme Stonbraker will review “Between Shades of Gray” and “Salt to the Sea” by Ruta Sepetys. Lunch is $4.

Wednesday, April 5 at 12 p.m.: Dr. Fred Ralston will review “Three Days in January: Dwight Eisenhower’s Final Mission” by Bret Baier & Catherine Whitney. Lunch is $4.

Please call Shaw Library the Monday before the event to register at 814-765-3271.