Clearfield Borough Police Assist With 8-year-old’s Book Drive

CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Borough Police are lending a helping hand to an 8-year-old with a special project.

At Thursday’s work session, Mayor Jim Schell spoke to the Clearfield Borough Council about a book drive the police department has agreed to participate in.

Schell said the 8-year-old girl is a Clearfield resident who is in third grade through PA Cyber Charter Schools.

She contacted the police department because she is learning about communities, volunteering to help others and how to be a good citizen.

Schell said the 8-year-old is collecting books to donate to foster kids in the Clearfield area. He said the officers have agreed to place a donation basket in police department for anyone in the community wishing to donate new or gently-used books.

The donation basket will be at the police department until March 31. Schell said anyone with questions can contact Karen McBride at 814-263-4509.