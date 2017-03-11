Brookville’s Park Shoulders District 9’s Gold Medal Hopes

HERSHEY — Brookville senior 120-pounder Gavin Park is the lone District 9 wrestler remaining in the gold medal hunt at the 2017 PIAA Class AA Championships and will be joined by six other medal winners in the final session in the Giant Center Saturday afternoon.

The No. 1-ranked D-9 and Northwest Region champ is 42-3 for his match with Northeast Region titlist Cole Rhone (38-4) of Benton in the two o‘clock finals that will be televised by the Pennsylvania Cable Network (PCN-Channel 14).

Four more Raiders will be bring home hardware with Xavier Molnar (195) in a fifth-place bout and Keelan Kunselman (113), Caleb Hetrick (152) and Tyler Cook (220) in seventh-place matches.

Anthony Glasl (106) of Brockway will be wrestling for fifth place and Logen McClain of Ridgway will be in a seventh place match.

District 10 came out of Friday’s two sessions with 15 wrestlers assured of medals.

Three will be seeking to climb to the top of the winner’s stand, Reynolds 106-pounder Beau Bayless and 138-pounder Cole Matthews and Saegertown 182-pounder Cody Mulligan.

Seven placewinners have Reynolds running away with team laurels as the Raiders have amassed 124.5 points. Bishop McDevitt of District 3 and the Southeast Region is a distant second with 82.5 points.

Complete results can be found here, courtesy PA-Wrestling.com.