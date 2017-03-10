Westover Man to Stand Trial for Allegedly Assaulting, Stealing from Ex-Girlfriend

CLEARFIELD – A Westover man will stand trial for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend and stealing money from her purse.

Michael Joseph Wholaver Jr., 29, of Westover was originally charged by state police at Punxsutawney with robbery, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, simple assault and four summaries. The robbery charge was dismissed after a preliminary hearing Wednesday, while all other charges were held to court. Bail was reset to $25,000.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, at approximately 1:31 a.m. March 4, troopers received a report about a domestic dispute in progress at the LaJose Hotel. Upon arrival to the scene, a female was observed standing in the parking lot.

The female told troopers that she and her ex-boyfriend, Wholaver, had engaged in an argument. She said he was driving and his privileges are suspended. After he pulled into the LaJose Hotel lot, he allegedly began to slap her on the head.

He exited the vehicle and then walked over to the passenger’s side. He opened the door and grabbed her by the hair, pulling her from the vehicle. She said he hit her with a closed fist to the left side of her head, causing her lower lip to swell and a small laceration.

State police observed that the female’s left ear was bright red and scraped. According to her, Wholaver also punched her in the right eye area, causing a contusion to form around the lower portion of the eye.

She said she was able to run away from Wholaver; however, he chased and tackled her in the lot. Wholaver proceeded back to the vehicle and allegedly grabbed her purse, emptying its contents on the ground and taking $360. Wholaver then got in the vehicle and fled the scene.