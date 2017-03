Two protesters died at demonstrations following the removal of South Korean President Park Geun-hye, according to a statement from acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn. The statement does not provide details surrounding the deaths.

The statement, which called the casualties regrettable, added that several people were injured at the protests.

Earlier Friday, Park’s presidency ended after a Constitutional Court upheld a December impeachment by South Korean lawmakers.

