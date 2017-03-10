Thompson Advances Reforms to Expand Affordable Health Care Coverage for Working Families

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Glenn ‘GT’ Thompson (PA-05) this week approved a number of legislative proposals to expand affordable health care for working families and promote a healthy workforce.

During action in the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, Thompson examined three bills as part of a broader effort to replace Obamacare with free-market, patient-centered reforms:

The Small Business Health Fairness Act(H.R. 1101) would empower small businesses to band together through association health plans to negotiate for lower health insurance costs on behalf of their employees.

The Self-Insurance Protection Act (H.R. 1304) would reaffirm long-standing policies to ensure employers can continue to offer workers flexible, more affordable health care plans through self-insurance.

The Preserving Employee Wellness Programs Act (H.R. 1313) would provide employers the legal certainty they need to offer employee wellness plans, helping to promote a healthy workforce and lower health care costs.

“As a healthcare professional for more than three decades, I proudly supported these important reforms that will expand coverage, lower costs and promote wellness,” Thompson said.

“Many families in Pennsylvania’s Fifth District struggle with increasing costs and dwindling coverage. We need a patient-focused healthcare system that works for all Americans. These positive reforms are the start of a healthcare system that puts American families first.”

