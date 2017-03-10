Spring Clean-up Discussed in Clearfield Borough

CLEARFIELD – With spring in the air, residents are working to get their properties cleaned up after winter.

At Thursday’s work session, the Clearfield Borough public works committee recommended the council approve spring clean-up for residents on the west side of the river for the week of March 27. Residents on the east side of the river will have spring clean-up during the week of April 3.

The committee also wanted the community to know that because of the issues with the Raftmen’s Memorial Timber Dam, the boat dock will not be installed in the river.

Committee Chairman Brian Lytle said once the spring run-off is finished, the committee believes the water will drop so low that the dock will be sitting on rocks at the bottom of the river.

Once the dam is repaired and the water level rises, the borough will have the dock put back in place.

In other business, Fire Chief George Proud reminded the residents that when they turn their clocks ahead this weekend for Daylight Savings Time, they should also check the batteries in their smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms.

Proud said it’s important for residents to make sure their safety devices are in good working order and to check their batteries regularly because the alarms can be the difference between safety and disaster.