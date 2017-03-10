Salvation Army Applies for Grant For Summer Literacy Program

CLEARFIELD – The Salvation Army is working on a new summer program for kids in the Clearfield area.

At Thursday’s work session, Borough Operations Manager Leslie Stott told the Clearfield Borough Council that the Salvation Army has applied for a grant for a luncheon literacy program.

Stott said the program will run from June 12 through Aug. 18. She said the Salvation Army representatives will meet in Edgewood from 12 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. and in Kurtz Park from 12:45 p.m. -1:15 p.m.

Stott said participants will receive lunch, which they will eat in the parks, while the representatives read stories. The program will run throughout the week.

Also at the meeting, Stott discussed a report from the Clearfield-Lawrence Township Joint Airport Authority. Stott said the airport is doing extremely well and commended the airport authority board for their hard work in improving the airport and making it a success.