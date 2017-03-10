Red Moshannon Down River Race is March 25

The 50th annual Red Moshannon Down River Race will be held March 25.

The race, hosted by Tussey Mountain Outfitters, is held on a remote seven-and-one-half mile section of Moshannon Creek between Peale Bridge, near the town of Grassflat, and the Route 53 Bridge, near the town of Moshannon.

At moderate levels, a section of creek is rated Class II-plus on the International Scale of Difficulty. High water significantly increases the difficulty.

Extra flotation in boats is highly recommended, organizers say. Most years, there are numerous swims and bent boats.

Cold water paddling clothing is recommended, as well. Racers should have self-rescue and swift-water paddling skills.

Pre-registration before March 13 is $25 per paddler. After that, the cost is $30 per paddler.

All racers must check in by 11 a.m. the day of the race. The race starts at 12 p.m. Paddler’s may register online.

Awards will be presented at St. Severin’s Social Hall in Drifting, Pa., locoated on Route 53. A meal will be available for purchase.

More race information can be found online.