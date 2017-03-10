Obituary Notice: George Corle

George Corle, 68, of Rockton died Thursday, March 9, 2017 at his home.

Born March 28, 1948 in DuBois, he was the son of the late Gordon Corle and Celia (Harvey) Corle.

On June 9, 1973, he married Ida L. (Drum) Corle. She survives.

Mr. Corle retired from Symmco in Sykesville as a machinist after 34 years of service.

He loved boating, gardening, camping and redoing his 1973 Opel GT.

He is survived by two daughters, Trudy Graham and her husband, Steve of Rockton and Tracy Charles and her boyfriend, Tony DiLullo of Penfield; seven grandchildren, Kayla Keller, Steven Huseby, Alex Huseby, Andrew Corle, Shelby Chattin, Stephanie Graham and Isaiah Lezama; one great-grandchild, Hayden Corle; a brother, Tom Corle and his wife, Sandy of Falls Creek; a sister, Hazel Tilghman and her husband, Tony of Lexington, Ky.; several nieces and nephews; and his loveable “furbabies,” Cuddles and Riley.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, William Corle and Robert “Red” Corle and a grandson, James Keller.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday at the Gelnette Memorial Church.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Gelnette Memorial Church with Pastor Kevin Bockus officiating.

Memorials may be sent to the Gelnette Memorial Church, 5990 Home Camp Rd., DuBois, PA 15801.

The Goble-Baronick Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.