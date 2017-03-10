Med Tech Course Provides Career Exploration

DUBOIS – DuBois Central Catholic students enrolled in the Med Tech Course and its current study of sports medicine allows upperclassmen to practice in class the best techniques for wrapping an ankle injury.

Under the direction of science instructor Jenn Graeca, the year-long course offers six modules of study on various health disciplines.

Graeca adds, “The course has already covered dental diagnostics, pathogens and disease and pharmacology, with a great deal of student interest shown in the current study of sports medicine.”

She also adds, “Local professionals in the various medical fields regularly come into the class during our block periods to provide hands-on opportunities and more in-depth presentations on each discipline.” The next module of study for the students will be the field of forensics.