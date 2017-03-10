Hill Republican leaders reject suggestion to move up Medicaid expansion sunset

Republican congressional leaders are rejecting Friday any hint from the White House that they should disrupt their carefully crafted bill to repeal and replace Obamacare.

After CNN reported Thursday night that President Donald Trump was open to moving up the sunset of the Medicaid expansion up from 2020 to the end of this year, GOP leaders supporting the bill aren’t biting.

“I think right now that would be very difficult to do,” Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy told reporters in a news conference Friday morning on Capitol Hill.

Republican leaders in Congress warn that making changes to the Medicaid provision could seriously imperil the legislation among more moderate members. The insinuation is also that members of the White House have worked hand-and-hand with Hill leaders to negotiate this package and they are aware of the political realities.

Conservatives in the House — as well as several senators — have publicly criticized the bill since it was introduced Monday. GOP leaders are aiming to finish the legislative process with the proposal by the mid-April Easter recess.

Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Greg Walden vehemently defended the Medicaid portion of the bill as it is written now saying that it came after consultation with governors, insurance commissioners and the White House.

“What we want to make sure is we don’t create any gaps here,” Walden said. “Our best effort is what you see before us.”

McCarthy reiterated that Trump supported the bill and wanted the bill to pass.

“Why shouldn’t the President communicate and listen to members?” McCarthy asked. “If we’re going through three different phases why wouldn’t we continue to listen to them? Why wouldn’t we continue to work together?”