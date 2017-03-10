GANT Police Blotter

State police at DuBois
- State police received a report about an incident of harassment that occurred Wednesday on Wishaw Road in Winslow Township. During the incident, someone allegedly sent the juvenile victim multiple threatening text messages from an unknown number.
- State police reported an incident of DUI that occurred Wednesday in the area of Bond and Smithfield streets in Brockway Borough. A 41-year-old woman allegedly operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
- State police received a report about an alleged incident of harassment that occurred March 5 in Sykesville Borough. An adult male and female were involved in the incident, which remains under investigation at this time.
- State police received a report about an incident of theft that occurred Tuesday in Warsaw Township. During the incident, someone allegedly removed an amount of money from the victim’s bank account. State police are continuing their investigation at this time.
- State police received a report about an incident of theft that occurred sometime between Jan. 1 and Jan. 10 on Rattlesnake Road in Snyder Township. During the incident, a Huston Township male was in the victim’s residence and allegedly took a Ruger 380 semi-automatic handgun. He refused to return it. State police are continuing their investigation at this time.
- State police reported a drug incident that occurred Feb. 23 on Tokarcik Lane in Snyder Township. During the incident, a 54-year-old Brockway man was allegedly found in possession of drug paraphernalia and a small amount of either heroin or methamphetamine. State police are continuing their investigation at this time.
State police at Philipsburg
- State police reported a drug violation that occurred Thursday at the intersection of High Street and Beckwith Road in Port Matilda Borough. According to state police, an Altoona woman was stopped for a traffic violation. Upon investigation state police determined marijuana was inside the vehicle and seized about 12 ounces of suspected marijuana oil. Charges are currently pending laboratory test results.
State police at Ridgway
- State police received a report about an incident of theft that occurred Thursday in the area of Boone Mountain and South Kersey roads in Fox Township. During the incident, someone allegedly removed a stop sign from the intersection. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police at Ridgway at 814-776-6136.
Clearfield Borough
- Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident in the area of Weaver and Nichols streets. According to police, a driver failed to stop at a posted stop sign, causing the collision. A female was taken to the hospital as a result, and one vehicle was towed from the scene.
- Lawrence Township police were assisted with an incident along Moose Creek Road.
- Police received a report about an unwanted male on South Fourth Street. Upon arrival police made contact with him and he was allegedly found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
- Police received a noise complaint that occurred on South Second Street. Police listed the complaint as unfounded.
- Police responded to a report of an accident on Nichols Street. According to police, one driver had active warrants out for his arrest. He was taken into custody and to county jail. No injuries were reported in the accident, police said.
- Police received a report about a suspicious person on Spruce Street. Upon arrival police made contact with a male who was trying to get to the bus stop. He was provided a courtesy transport to the bus terminal.
Lawrence Township
- Police responded to a two-vehicle accident along River Road. One vehicle was towed from the scene, and no injuries were reported as a result, police said.
- Police received a report about a psychological emergency at a business along Leonard Street. Police were told a patient had left and was en route to the Reynoldsville area. Police referred the incident to state police at DuBois.
- Police received a report about a phone scam. Police would like to remind residents not to give out their personal information.
- Police received a report about an alleged incident of theft at a local school.
- Police conducted a warrant service on a wanted person.
- Police received a traffic complaint that occurred in the area of Hogback Road.
- Police received a report about the alleged theft of medication.
- Police received a traffic complaint.
- Police received a report about a burglary alarm at The Discovery House.
- Police were requested to conduct a welfare check at the Kwik Fill in Golden Rod.
- Police were requested to conduct a welfare check at a residence on South Second Street.
- Police received a report about suspicious activity in the area of Lawrence Park Village.
- Police received a report about an activated alarm at Rural King. It was found to be a false alarm.
- Police received reports about trees and lines down on roadways.
DuBois City
- Police were dispatched for a minor accident in the area of West Washington Avenue and South Main Street. Upon arrival police found both drivers had already exchanged information. Police confirmed that everyone was OK.
- Police received a report about a property dispute on South Franklin Street. Upon arrival police found the property had been returned to the owner.
- Police received a report about two large dogs running loose in the area of Olive Avenue. When police checked the area, they didn’t locate the dogs.
- Police received a report about a vehicle being struck while another person opened their car door on West Park Avenue. Upon arrival police observed the damage and determined it was consistent with the door of the other vehicle.
- Police received a report about a drug overdose on East Long Avenue. Police said that naloxone was administered, and the female was taken to the hospital.
- Police were dispatched for two females arguing in the area of CVS Pharmacy. Upon arrival police didn’t locate any females engaged in an argument.