ExploreClarion: Investigation Continues into Shooting Death of Curwensville Woman

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP – The investigation continues into the shooting death of a Clarion University student that occurred March 1 at a trailer court in Washington Township, Clarion County.

According to both Clarion County Chief Deputy Coroner Randall Stom and Trooper Shawn Nicewonger of the Marienville-based state police, the investigation continues into the death of 22-year-old Katrina Renee Seaburn of Curwensville, Pa.

“The state police and Clarion County District Attorney’s office are both investigating it,” Stom said. Stom said Seaburn suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.

According to a previous exploreclarion.com story, the shooting incident occurred around 5:30 p.m., March 1 at Hartzell Trailer Court along Lake Lucy Road, just off state Route 208.

No other information was available.