DuBois Man Sentenced for Being Caught with Heroin After Leaving Alleged Drug House

CLEARFIELD – A DuBois man caught with heroin after leaving an alleged “drug house” was sentenced Tuesday in Clearfield County Court.

Jason Paul Davis, 35, pleaded guilty to an ungraded felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance before President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman during plea and sentencing court.

Ammerman sentenced him to 90 days to one year in jail and one year consecutive probation. Due to the felony charge, he must submit to DNA testing at a cost of $250.

He was ordered not to possess or use any narcotics. In a second case, he pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia. For this he was given one year concurrent probation.

The charges stem from an incident Aug. 12 in DuBois after police investigated a traffic violation by Davis as the vehicle left a known “drug house.”

Both Davis and his passenger, Danielle Siple were nervous as they spoke to an officer. Davis was issued a citation for the traffic violation and then asked if he had a minute to talk. He agreed, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

The officer asked him if there was anything in the vehicle he should know about such as drugs, guns or a large sum of money. Davis said there wasn’t.

The officer then asked if he could search the vehicle and Davis said he could. Both of the occupants of the vehicle were asked to stand at the back of the truck.

When asked again if he would find something, Davis responded that the officer was going to find some bags. Police said the search uncovered eight stamp bags of heroin stamped with “DONALD TRUMP” in a plastic zip lock bag in the center console.

Under the cup holder, the officer found nine more stamp bags with the word “SCORPION” on them. Inside a purse, the officer found drug paraphernalia and two stamp bags of heroin.

Siple, 29, of Brockway told police she purchased the two stamp bags in her purse from Davis.

She was charged with possession of a controlled substance. At her preliminary hearing in December, she pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and was ordered to serve one year probation.