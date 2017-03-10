Clearfield Borough Police Issue Warrant List

Editor’s Note: GANT has teamed up with local law enforcement agencies throughout Clearfield County to develop a listing of persons for whom there are arrest warrants. Anyone with information about wanted persons is asked to contact the appropriate law enforcement agency. GANT will update its warrant page monthly based upon information provided by the participating law enforcement agencies.

Clearfield Borough Police Contact: 814-765-7819 Name, Age Last Known Address Violation Amount Due Kellee L. Barnhart, 36 DuBois Driving Under Suspension Failure to Pay Mary B. Barr, 48 Clearfield Driving Without a License Failure to Pay Keane E. Billotte, 23 Clearfield Expired Inspection Failure to Pay Michael L. Bloom, 45 Morrisdale Disorderly Conduct Failure to Respond James R. Brink, 39 Coalport Parking Violation Summons Undelivered Todd M. Cambria, 19 Clearfield Overtime Parking Summons Undelivered Nathaniel E. Carfley, 34 Curwensville Expired Inspection Failure to Pay Betsy S. Clark, 39 Clearfield Driving Under Suspension Failure to Pay Ty L. Clutter, 25 Curwensville Expired Inspection Failure to Respond Daniel Coll, 24 Clearfield Expired Registration Failure to Pay Nichole L. Dellantonio, 33 Philipsburg Overtime Parking Failure to Pay Dorothy G. Dixon, 22 DuBois Driving Without A License Summons Undelivered Travis W. Dixon, 39 Philipsburg Driving Under Suspension Failure to Pay Heather N. Evers, 27 Mineral Springs Driving Under Suspension Failure to Pay George E. Graham, 49 Bigler Careless Driving Failure to Pay Tabitha L. Henschel, 39 Clearfield Expired Inspection Failure to Pay Michael C. Ireland, 33 Clearfield Overtime Parking Failure to Pay Lynn J. Jury, 59 Houtzdale Disorderly Conduct Failure to Pay Susan Lefort, 49 Clearfield Disorderly Conduct Failure to Respond Jacob M. Lese, 19 Woodland Disorderly Conduct Failure to Pay Kylie Whitaker-Maines, 33 Clearfield Harassment Summons Undelivered George M. McCarty, 20 Clearfield Parking Violation Failure to Pay Tracey L. McBride Clearfield Parking Violation Failure to Pay Adam M. Merat, 26 St. Marys Expired Inspection Failure to Pay Micki J. Molliver, 31 Holidaysburg Public Drunkenness Failure to Pay Shawn M. Moriarity, 36 Clearfield Restriction on Beverages Failure to Pay Donald L. Mullens, 49 Philipsburg Suspended License Failure to Pay William J. Murt, 47 Morrisdale Expired Registration Failure to Pay Jodi L. Parks, 45 Drifting Public Drunkenness Failure to Pay Jeffrey L. Peters, 43 Hyde Driving Under Suspension Failure to Pay Tonya M. Powell, 33 Clearfield Retail Theft Eric M. Sallurday, 33 Morrisdale Overtime Parking Summons Undelivered Melvin L. Smith, 37 Clearfield Expired Registration Summons Undelivered Tina M. Stewart, 35 DuBois Overtime Parking Failure to Respond Kayla M. Yontosh, 23 Drifting Expired Registration Failure to Pay