Clearfield Borough Police Issue Warrant List

Editor’s Note: GANT has teamed up with local law enforcement agencies throughout Clearfield County to develop a listing of persons for whom there are arrest warrants. Anyone with information about wanted persons is asked to contact the appropriate law enforcement agency. GANT will update its warrant page monthly based upon information provided by the participating law enforcement agencies.
|
Clearfield Borough Police
|Contact: 814-765-7819
|Name, Age
|Last Known Address
|Violation
|Amount Due
|Kellee L. Barnhart, 36
|DuBois
|Driving Under Suspension
|Failure to Pay
|Mary B. Barr, 48
|Clearfield
|Driving Without a License
|Failure to Pay
|Keane E. Billotte, 23
|Clearfield
|Expired Inspection
|Failure to Pay
|Michael L. Bloom, 45
|Morrisdale
|Disorderly Conduct
|Failure to Respond
|James R. Brink, 39
|Coalport
|Parking Violation
|Summons Undelivered
|Todd M. Cambria, 19
|Clearfield
|Overtime Parking
|Summons Undelivered
|Nathaniel E. Carfley, 34
|Curwensville
|Expired Inspection
|Failure to Pay
|Betsy S. Clark, 39
|Clearfield
|Driving Under Suspension
|Failure to Pay
|Ty L. Clutter, 25
|Curwensville
|Expired Inspection
|Failure to Respond
|Daniel Coll, 24
|Clearfield
|Expired Registration
|Failure to Pay
|Nichole L. Dellantonio, 33
|Philipsburg
|Overtime Parking
|Failure to Pay
|Dorothy G. Dixon, 22
|DuBois
|Driving Without A License
|Summons Undelivered
|Travis W. Dixon, 39
|Philipsburg
|Driving Under Suspension
|Failure to Pay
|Heather N. Evers, 27
|Mineral Springs
|Driving Under Suspension
|Failure to Pay
|George E. Graham, 49
|Bigler
|Careless Driving
|Failure to Pay
|Tabitha L. Henschel, 39
|Clearfield
|Expired Inspection
|Failure to Pay
|Michael C. Ireland, 33
|Clearfield
|Overtime Parking
|Failure to Pay
|Lynn J. Jury, 59
|Houtzdale
|Disorderly Conduct
|Failure to Pay
|Susan Lefort, 49
|Clearfield
|Disorderly Conduct
|Failure to Respond
|Jacob M. Lese, 19
|Woodland
|Disorderly Conduct
|Failure to Pay
|Kylie Whitaker-Maines, 33
|Clearfield
|Harassment
|Summons Undelivered
|George M. McCarty, 20
|Clearfield
|Parking Violation
|Failure to Pay
|Tracey L. McBride
|Clearfield
|Parking Violation
|Failure to Pay
|Adam M. Merat, 26
|St. Marys
|Expired Inspection
|Failure to Pay
|Micki J. Molliver, 31
|Holidaysburg
|Public Drunkenness
|Failure to Pay
|Shawn M. Moriarity, 36
|Clearfield
|Restriction on Beverages
|Failure to Pay
|Donald L. Mullens, 49
|Philipsburg
|Suspended License
|Failure to Pay
|William J. Murt, 47
|Morrisdale
|Expired Registration
|Failure to Pay
|Jodi L. Parks, 45
|Drifting
|Public Drunkenness
|Failure to Pay
|Jeffrey L. Peters, 43
|Hyde
|Driving Under Suspension
|Failure to Pay
|Tonya M. Powell, 33
|Clearfield
|Retail Theft
|Eric M. Sallurday, 33
|Morrisdale
|Overtime Parking
|Summons Undelivered
|Melvin L. Smith, 37
|Clearfield
|Expired Registration
|Summons Undelivered
|Tina M. Stewart, 35
|DuBois
|Overtime Parking
|Failure to Respond
|Kayla M. Yontosh, 23
|Drifting
|Expired Registration
|Failure to Pay