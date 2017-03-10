Home / Crime / Clearfield Borough Police Issue Warrant List

Clearfield Borough Police Issue Warrant List

warrant-list

Editor’s Note: GANT has teamed up with local law enforcement agencies throughout Clearfield County to develop a listing of persons for whom there are arrest warrants. Anyone with information about wanted persons is asked to contact the appropriate law enforcement agency. GANT will update its warrant page monthly based upon information provided by the participating law enforcement agencies.

Clearfield Borough Police 

   Contact: 814-765-7819  
Name, Age Last Known Address Violation Amount Due
Kellee L. Barnhart, 36 DuBois Driving Under Suspension Failure to Pay
Mary B. Barr, 48 Clearfield  Driving Without a License Failure to Pay
Keane E. Billotte, 23 Clearfield Expired Inspection  Failure to Pay
Michael L. Bloom, 45 Morrisdale Disorderly Conduct Failure to Respond
James R. Brink, 39 Coalport Parking Violation  Summons Undelivered
Todd M. Cambria, 19 Clearfield Overtime Parking Summons Undelivered
Nathaniel E. Carfley, 34 Curwensville Expired Inspection Failure to Pay
Betsy S. Clark, 39 Clearfield Driving Under Suspension Failure to Pay
Ty L. Clutter, 25 Curwensville Expired Inspection Failure to Respond 
Daniel Coll, 24 Clearfield Expired Registration  Failure to Pay
Nichole L. Dellantonio, 33 Philipsburg Overtime Parking Failure to Pay
Dorothy G. Dixon, 22 DuBois Driving Without A License Summons Undelivered
Travis W. Dixon, 39  Philipsburg Driving Under Suspension Failure to Pay
Heather N. Evers, 27 Mineral Springs Driving Under Suspension Failure to Pay 
George E. Graham, 49 Bigler Careless Driving Failure to Pay
Tabitha L. Henschel, 39 Clearfield Expired Inspection  Failure to Pay
 Michael C. Ireland, 33 Clearfield Overtime Parking Failure to Pay
Lynn J. Jury, 59 Houtzdale Disorderly Conduct Failure to Pay
Susan Lefort, 49 Clearfield Disorderly Conduct Failure to Respond
Jacob M. Lese, 19 Woodland Disorderly Conduct Failure to Pay
Kylie Whitaker-Maines, 33 Clearfield Harassment Summons Undelivered
George M. McCarty, 20 Clearfield Parking Violation  Failure to Pay
Tracey L. McBride Clearfield Parking Violation Failure to Pay
Adam M. Merat, 26 St. Marys Expired Inspection Failure to Pay
Micki J. Molliver, 31 Holidaysburg Public Drunkenness Failure to Pay
Shawn M. Moriarity, 36 Clearfield Restriction on Beverages Failure to Pay
Donald L. Mullens, 49 Philipsburg Suspended License Failure to Pay
William J. Murt, 47 Morrisdale Expired Registration  Failure to Pay
Jodi L. Parks, 45 Drifting Public Drunkenness  Failure to Pay
Jeffrey L. Peters, 43 Hyde Driving Under Suspension Failure to Pay
Tonya M. Powell, 33 Clearfield Retail Theft  
Eric M. Sallurday, 33 Morrisdale Overtime Parking Summons Undelivered
Melvin L. Smith, 37 Clearfield Expired Registration Summons Undelivered
Tina M. Stewart, 35 DuBois Overtime Parking Failure to Respond
Kayla M. Yontosh, 23 Drifting Expired Registration Failure to Pay
       
ExploreClarion: Investigation Continues into Shooting Death of Curwensville Woman
Thompson Advances Reforms to Expand Affordable Health Care Coverage for Working Families

Related Posts

Leave a Reply