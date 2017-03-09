Scotto and McCracken Resign from CCRTA Board

CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Recreation & Tourism Authority board accepted the resignations of two board members yesterday, but instead of it being a sad occasion the board members were pleased as this indicates the authority is moving forward.

County Commissioners and board members Mark McCracken and Tony Scotto will be stepping down after yesterday’s meeting.

The amended articles for the board reduced the number of seats from 12 to nine and there are currently seven members on the board without McCracken and Scotto, who had already expressed their intentions to step down once things settled down and were moving forward again for CCRTA.

The commissioners are accepting letters of interest for the two vacant seats.

After a nearly 40-minute executive session the board voted to have Chairwoman Terri Cunkle to work with Solicitor Andrew Gates to create a completion of service agreement with Sue Swales-Vitullo, who has been serving as acting director for the past several months, in regards to overtime, vacation time, etc.

Swales-Vitullo will now serve as assistant director with the hiring of Josiah Jones as the new director of Visit Clearfield County.

The board reminds residents that the deadline for the 50-50 matching grant application is March 31. Anyone interested can contact VCC’s office or visit the Web site at VisitClearfieldCounty.org under the “forms” tab.

The Facebook photo contest is still ongoing as well. You can submit an original photo taken in Clearfield County and visitors to the Facebook page can vote via “likes” for each month’s winner.

Swales-Vitullo noted the authority needs to pay grant monies to Winkler Gallery of Art in DuBois. She said the request is for $2,022.12; however, they do not pay for someone’s membership to the PA Wilds, so she suggested a payment of $1,969.62, which is the previous amount minus the membership cost.

Board member Van Johnson asked about distributing materials, such as booklets, brochures, etc. and volunteered to service the Curwensville area, where he lives. The board agreed the new director will need to look into how items are distributed and thanked Johnson for his offer.