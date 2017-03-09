PA Centre Orchestra Strings to Play at LHU Clearfield

CLEARFIELD – Central Pennsylvania’s professional chamber orchestra will present a free musical performance at Lock Haven University Clearfield.

In this concert, Pennsylvania Centre Orchestra (PCO) string artists will explore music from around the world, for a variety of instrumentations and genres.

Music from Mozart, Kosma, Paganini and other composers will be performed under the direction of PCO music director Yaniv Attar.

It will be held at 6:30 p.m. March 30 at Lock Haven University Clearfield Campus, Founders’ Hall

To RSVP, please call 814-768-3401 to reserve a seat by March 23.

Prior to the performance, LHU Clearfield will be holding a benefit reception with proceeds going to the Helen Hummel Memorial Book Fund.

Hummel served as the director of LHU Nursing from 1990 to 2000 and dean of the campus from 2000 until her retirement in 2005.

She remained involved in the campus until her passing. Her passion was helping students and the Book Fund will be used to support students in need.

Individuals interested in attending the reception and or supporting the Helen Hummel Memorial Book Fund should contact William Curley at 814-768-3401 or wgc114@lhup.edu for more information.