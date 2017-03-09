Nicole Kidman explains her awkward clapping at the Oscars

Nicole Kidman has a great explanation for her self-described “awkward” clapping at last month’s Academy Awards.

The actress was captured on camera clumsily attempting to clap during the ceremony and folks on social media noticed.

One viewer tweeted: “Why does Nicole Kidman clap like The Grinch?!”

According Kidman, the 119-carat diamond ring she was wearing made applause a challenge.

“It was really difficult because I had a huge ring on that was not my own,” she said on “Kyle and Jackie O Show.” “It was absolutely gorgeous, and I was terrified of damaging it. It’s like, is there not more important things to be focused on than the seal clap?”

Kidman, who was nominated for best supporting actress for her performance in the drama “Lion,” had a dilemma: to clap or not to clap?

“It was really awkward!” she continued. “I was like, ‘Gosh, I want to clap.’ I don’t want to not be clapping, which would be worse, right? ‘Why isn’t Nicole clapping?'”

You made the right call, Nicole. We applaud you.